Vanessa Bryant reveals unseen Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro sneakers
Less than a week after the Nike Kobe 9 Protro “Mambacita” shoes dropped on May 2 in honor of Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Gigi, Vanessa revealed some new Kobe 9 Elite High Protro sneakers in a unique color.
Vanessa just gifted the “Mambacita” shoes with the perfect Gigi tributes on them to her friends like Pau Gasol and his wife where they came in an elite box.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts amazing mom Vanessa throwback photo
The widow of Kobe also revealed a lot of sneakers recently like the triple-black Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 photos, as well as some amazing Kobe 6 colorways in purple, and showed off the Kobe 6 “Sails” around the NBA All-Star game.
Vanessa also recently dropped six that are coming out this spring, including the Kobe 9 Elite High Protro kicks, but not in the new maroon color she just put on her Instagram.
RELATED: Kobe’s widow Vanessa receives sweetest birthday message from Pau Gasol’s wife
Those are some super high hightops in a never-before-seen colorway.
You can see another other color scheme of the Elite Highs she originally released for the spring collection below called “What The Kobe.”
They were also available in the Christmas editon reds (and also in white as well as black ones). Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara sure enjoyed these over the holidays.
Those are all pretty sweet, but which would you go with?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured