Vanessa Bryant reveals unseen Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro sneakers

Vanessa Bryant drops a never-before-seen colorway of the Kobe 9 hightop kicks on her Instagram.

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Less than a week after the Nike Kobe 9 Protro “Mambacita” shoes dropped on May 2 in honor of Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Gigi, Vanessa revealed some new Kobe 9 Elite High Protro sneakers in a unique color.

Vanessa just gifted the “Mambacita” shoes with the perfect Gigi tributes on them to her friends like Pau Gasol and his wife where they came in an elite box.

Ca Gasol
Cat Gasol / Kat Gasol/Instagram

The widow of Kobe also revealed a lot of sneakers recently like the triple-black Year of the Mamba Kobe 5 photos, as well as some amazing Kobe 6 colorways in purple, and showed off the Kobe 6 “Sails” around the NBA All-Star game.

Vanessa also recently dropped six that are coming out this spring, including the Kobe 9 Elite High Protro kicks, but not in the new maroon color she just put on her Instagram.

Nike Kobe 9 Elite
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Nike Kobe 9 Elite
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Nike Kobe 9 Elite
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Those are some super high hightops in a never-before-seen colorway.

You can see another other color scheme of the Elite Highs she originally released for the spring collection below called “What The Kobe.”

They were also available in the Christmas editon reds (and also in white as well as black ones). Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara sure enjoyed these over the holidays.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, Vanessa Bryant
Dec. 14, 2024: Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson receives a present from Vanessa Bryant before facing the Eagles. / @ciara/Instagram

Those are all pretty sweet, but which would you go with?

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

