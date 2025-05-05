Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts amazing mom Vanessa throwback photo
Vanessa Bryant turned 43 on Monday, May 5, and received a heartwarming birthday wish with an amazing throwback photo from her and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia.
Natalia, 22, is super close with mom and even looks just like her as this photo from a recent Los Angeles Dodgers game shows. The two hang out a lot like with their matching all-black ski fits on a trip with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family, and just the other day they attended a Beyoncé concert where the had some sweet mother-daughter moments while they went as cowgirl twins.
After honoring Gigi Bryant with what would have been her 19th birthday on May 2 where Vanessa wrote a tearjerking message for her lost daughter, it was time to celebrate her own birthday.
Natalia made sure her mom felt special for 43 with this amazing throwback photo she posted on her Instagram Stories with her as a baby in Vanessa’s arms. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Mommy ❤️.”
Vanessa was rocking that Lakers fit as well as young dad Kobe was playing back then.
Natalia also shared a photo of Vanessa on the aforementioned ski trip and wrote, “You’re the coolest!”
Vanessa still looks amazing now in her 40s, and how grown up Natalia has become. What a sweet memory and happy birthday to Vanessa Bryant — may it be a day full of smiles surrounded by family.
