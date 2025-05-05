The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts amazing mom Vanessa throwback photo

The oldest daughter of Kobe wishes a happy 43rd birthday to mom with a heartwarming post.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Diamante Bryant at Koby Bryant hand and footprint ceremony held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
Natalia Diamante Bryant at Koby Bryant hand and footprint ceremony held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. / IMAGO / Depositphotos

Vanessa Bryant turned 43 on Monday, May 5, and received a heartwarming birthday wish with an amazing throwback photo from her and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia.

Natalia, 22, is super close with mom and even looks just like her as this photo from a recent Los Angeles Dodgers game shows. The two hang out a lot like with their matching all-black ski fits on a trip with Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol and his family, and just the other day they attended a Beyoncé concert where the had some sweet mother-daughter moments while they went as cowgirl twins.

Natalia Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
Natalia and Vanessa at a USC women’s basketball game earlier this year. / USC Women’s Basketball/Instagram

After honoring Gigi Bryant with what would have been her 19th birthday on May 2 where Vanessa wrote a tearjerking message for her lost daughter, it was time to celebrate her own birthday.

Natalia made sure her mom felt special for 43 with this amazing throwback photo she posted on her Instagram Stories with her as a baby in Vanessa’s arms. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Mommy ❤️.”

Vanessa and Natalia
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa was rocking that Lakers fit as well as young dad Kobe was playing back then.

Natalia also shared a photo of Vanessa on the aforementioned ski trip and wrote, “You’re the coolest!”

Vanessa Bryant
Natalia Bryant/Instagram

Vanessa still looks amazing now in her 40s, and how grown up Natalia has become. What a sweet memory and happy birthday to Vanessa Bryant — may it be a day full of smiles surrounded by family.

Vanessa Bryant with her daughters
The Bryant girls. / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

