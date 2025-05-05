The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant 'bestie' Ciara posts heartwarming birthday note to her 'boo'

Vanessa, who is the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, celebrated her 43rd birthday.

Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 11, 2024; Paris, France; Vanessa Bryant looks on before the women's gold medal game between France and the United States during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

It’s a special day for Vanessa Bryant, and the stars are showing out for her. On Monday, May 5, Vanessa — who is the wife of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant — celebrated her 43rd birthday. And one of her R&B besties shared a cutesy throwback photo from a day out at Disney.

On Vanessa’s birthday, “Ecstasy” hitmaker Ciara took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie of herself with Vanessa. The two appear to be at Disneyland, as Vanessa is wearing a T-shirt featuring iconic Disney characters, like Pluto and Donald Duck. Cici — who is the wife of New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson — is seen wearing Mickey Mouse ears, making a kissy face toward the camera.

Ciara / Instagram

This photo comes a week after Vanessa honored her and Kobe’s late daughter, Gianna, who would’ve been 19 this year. The Bryant family has recently honored Gianna’s legacy through a partnership with Nike to launch the Kobe 9 Protro ‘Mambacita’ shoe. Portions of the shoe’s sales will go to The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Additionally, Vanessa partnered with the Variety Boys and Girls Club in Boyle Heights to reward a scholarship to a group of individuals who represent Gianna’s vision — “to create a world where young people have every opportunity to follow their dreams regardless of gender or the pressures and expectations we receive from society.”

We look forward to seeing how Vanessa impacts the sports landscape in her next year of life.

