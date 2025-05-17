Wings’ DiJonai Carrington upstages Paige Bueckers in 'Beyoncé' cowgirl pregame fit
DiJonai Carrington brought the Texas heat with her first pregame fit with the Dallas Wings, stunning in a next-level cowgirl look like she was headed to a stop on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour.”
Carrington was a fit queen the last four seasons for the Connecticut Sun like her fur coat that perfectly matched her dog. After having fun in the offseason where she dwarfed actor Kevin Hart during the NBA All-Star weekend, Carrington joined her new teammates including rookie Paige Bueckers in Dallas.
RELATED: Paige Bueckers goes pretty in pink for Dallas Wings WNBA pregame tunnel debut
Whille Bueckers was pretty in pink for her first Wings game fit (see above link), Carrington wasn’t messing around with her jaw-dropping top and boots while rocking the matching cowboy hat. The Wings Instagram account wrote, “Who said Beyoncé didn’t have a Dallas tour stop this time 😍.”
RELATED: Ex-UConn star Napheesa Collier has funny Paige Bueckers request in WNBA debut
Unfortunately for Carrington and the Wings, it wasn’t the lucky fit as the Minnesota Lynx won 99-84 at Dallas.
Carrington finished with 15 points and 3 rebounds in her Dallas debut.
At least she won off the court with her stunning fit game.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls
MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko
Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return
Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’