Wings’ DiJonai Carrington upstages Paige Bueckers in 'Beyoncé' cowgirl pregame fit

The former Connecticut Sun star made her Dallas debut in full Texas mode with a stunning look before the first game of the season.

Matt Ryan

Wings guard DiJonai Carrington poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day.
Wings guard DiJonai Carrington poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

DiJonai Carrington brought the Texas heat with her first pregame fit with the Dallas Wings, stunning in a next-level cowgirl look like she was headed to a stop on Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

Carrington was a fit queen the last four seasons for the Connecticut Sun like her fur coat that perfectly matched her dog. After having fun in the offseason where she dwarfed actor Kevin Hart during the NBA All-Star weekend, Carrington joined her new teammates including rookie Paige Bueckers in Dallas.

DiJonai Carrington, WNBA, WNBA fashion, Connecticut Sun
A typical Carrington fire game-day fit while with the Sun. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Whille Bueckers was pretty in pink for her first Wings game fit (see above link), Carrington wasn’t messing around with her jaw-dropping top and boots while rocking the matching cowboy hat. The Wings Instagram account wrote, “Who said Beyoncé didn’t have a Dallas tour stop this time 😍.”

Unfortunately for Carrington and the Wings, it wasn’t the lucky fit as the Minnesota Lynx won 99-84 at Dallas.

Carrington finished with 15 points and 3 rebounds in her Dallas debut.

At least she won off the court with her stunning fit game.

DiJonai Carringto
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

