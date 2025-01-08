WNBA star DiJonai Carrington’s fur coat perfectly matches her furry lap dog
DiJonai Carrington was a WNBA fashion queen all season — her Unrivaled season will be no different.
The league’s Most Improved Player in 2024 and Connecticut Sun star wowed with a killer skintight look during the playoffs. She also had her stunning fit upstaged by her cute dog. She’s also known for her adorable PDA moments with her girlfriend and fellow WNBA player NaLyssa Smith of the Indiana Fever.
Now part of the new Unrivaled 3x3 league, Carrington recently showed off her Club Mist uniform on Media Day, and brought the fire to Miami with her latest furry look that once again included her adorable lap dog. The WNBA even wrote on the post, “DiJonai Carrington bringing the heat in the winter.”
RELATED: Cameron Brink crushes tiny miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars
She definitely looks cozy for those winters as well.
Carrington obviously loves her “stinky man” as she once called her dog when she came home from a road trip.
RELATED: Angel Reese 'living the dream' in gold sparkly minidress Vogue magazine slay
Carrington and Smith have been dating since the 2020-2021 season when they played for the Baylor Bears in college and shared a special moment after Carrington’s Sun defeated Smith’s Fever in the opening round of the 2024 playoffs.
Smith played her offseason in China, while Carrington is getting back on the court for the 3x3 league that launches this month. She’s certainly bringing the heat already with her fit game.
