Kevin Hart dwarfed by WNBA stars DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards
NBA All-Star Weekend is a time when all of the celebrities and star athletes come to one place to enjoy a fun weekend of entertainment. It's when you see everyday people next to star basketball players that we are reminded just how giant they are.
That even goes for stars of the WNBA.
Some of the top WNBA players were in San Francisco this weekend to enjoy the festivities and on Sunday that meant linking with comedian Kevin Hart, who was announcing the game.
Now, Kevin Hart is only 5-foot-4, so a lot of people make him look small. But seeing DiJonai Carrington of the Dallas Wings, Los Angeles Sparks rising star Rickea Jackson, and Aaliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystics tower over him was jaw-dropping.
To add insult to injury, the players even kneeled down or leaned over so they could hear Hart.
But, like always, he was a good sport about it all.
DiJonai Carrington is 5-foot-11, Rickea Jackson is 6-foot-2, and Aaliyah Edwards is 6-foot-3. So, don't feel too bad Kevin.
You have to work with what the good Lord gave you, and it hasn't held Kevin Hart back at all.
