WNBA star A'ja Wilson debuts 'Beta Blue' sneakers in NYC subway photo
A’ja Wilson has had her fashion game on lock, both during WNBA season and off-season. And in recent months, she’s been stepping it up with her Nike A’One shoes.
RELATED: A'ja Wilson calls herself the 'number one tailor in the world' in profile alongside Janelle Monáe and Ayo Edebiri
On Friday, April 25, the Las Vegas Aces center took to Instagram to share some photos of new blue iterations of her A’One shoes. Wilson was stunting while she was out and about in New York City, and looking fly at the Subway station. She later took it to the court, getting some practice in ahead of the upcoming WNBA season.
Earlier this month, Wilson spoke to The Athlete Lifestyle on SI during the NCAA Women’s Tournament. During the conversation, she spoke about making connections with fans at her A’One pop-ups.
“My Nike team has done a great job of making sure that my vision comes to life in my shoe,” Wilson said. “And I wanted a shoe for everyone. I wanted to people to feel connected and brought together through my shoe. It may have my fingers on it, but it's so much deeper than that, and it's been tons of fun. I'm so glad that people are loving on the pink, because my pink is my favorite color. So it's a beautiful thing to see just a lot of people coming together from different parts of life, rocking my shoe.”
RELATED: Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson does incredible dance-off with young campers
Fans can look forward to seeing Wilson in her eighth WNBA season when it kicks off on Saturday, May 17, when the Aces face the New York Liberty. The game will broadcast on ABC and stream live on Disney Plus at 1 p.m. ET.
