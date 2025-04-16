WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson drops Nike A’One ‘Blue Fury’ kicks before Aces season starts
The first signature shoe of three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player A’ja Wilson, the Nike A’Ones, is set to drop in May. Now, one of the new color schemes is being shown for the first time.
Before that, the Las Vegas Aces star and two-time champ was just seen at the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, enjoying her offseason in an all-white standout fit next to another basketball star, and then taking an epic photo with tennis legend Stan Smith while watching Rory McIlroy do his thing on the course.
RELATED: Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson stuns in red suit worthy of Hollywood
Wilson’s shoe was first shown by Nike in the ”Pink A’ura” color, which will retail for $110 adult and $90 kids. While fans can’t wait to get their hands on her shoes, she did gift LeBron’s youngest son Bryce James a pair that he was very thankful for.
Now, we are getting a first look at the “Blue Fury” A’One sneakers. Scroll through below to see them.
RELATED: Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson does incredible dance-off with young campers
Those are as cold as ice. Besides the ”Blue Fury” colorways, there will also be a “White Ghost” one, and a “Hyper Pink” as well.
“If you think you've seen my best, think again. We worked for over two years to create the Nike A'One to help me redefine the limits of greatness and advance the game to another level,” Wilson said. “My signature shoe is worth the wait - engineered for my game and my style, and built to motivate the next generation to go big. Just wait to see what we do with it."
The reigning MVP is the best in the game, and now she can make a claim as having the best shoes in the league as well.