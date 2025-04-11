WNBA star Angel Reese flexes ridiculously expensive Louis Vuitton baseball cap
Angel Reese is not only a basketball superstar, but also a style icon — and that’s no cap!
But this Friday, the Chicago Sky forward is ending her week in style, with a cozy looking outfit completed with a pretty expensive accessory. In a selfie shared to her Instagram Story, Reese is seen wearing a black, puffy jacket. Atop her head — which she recently stylized with a fancy new bob hairdo — Reese wore a Louis Vuitton denim cap. Granted, this cap may have the LV imprint, but it looks like a simple accessory. Perhaps something one might wear out and about on a spring day. However, this cap isn’t sold at the average person’s price point.
According to Louis Vuitton’s website, this particular cap starts at $690.
Talk about a cap for someone who wears many hats!
Reese recently wrapped her season with the Unrivaled league, during which, she averaged 13.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. Outside of basketball, she’s been crazy busy with her McDonald’s brand partnership, as well as her Unapologetically Angel podcast.
She is currently gearing up for her second season in the WNBA. Fans can look forward to seeing Reese as the Chicago Sky takes on the Indiana Fever on May 17.