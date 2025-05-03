WNBA star Angel Reese nails preppy Harry Potter look in LSU homecoming
Angel Reese is ready to attack her sophomore WNBA campaign with the Chicago Sky after her rookie season was cut short due to a wrist injury.
While she was preparing for the upcoming season, Reese was fine-tuning her game in the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, where she was one of the biggest stars for inaugural champion Rose BC.
Reese also was named the inaugural Unrivaled Defensive Player of the Year.
The Chicago Sky and Reese officially kicked off their preseason on Friday, May 2, with a trip back to the Bayou Barbie's old stomping grounds at LSU with a showdown against the Brazilian women's national team at the PMAC in Baton Rouge.
Reese brought her A-game for the first fit of the new year and was rocking a two-piece Thom Browne wool twill miniskirt suit.
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Following Friday night's game at the PMAC against Brazil, the Sky will face the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, May 6, and Saturday, May 10, to wrap up the preseason.
Then, it will be the moment everyone is waiting for when the Sky head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face Caitlin Clark and in Indiana Fever in the regular-season opener on Saturday, May 17. Get your popcorn ready.
