Angel Reese has insane luxury brand fit ‘wearing diamonds’ for Unrivaled debut
Don't tell me that you model if you ain't been in Vogue. Well, WNBA superstar Angel Reese can check off that box -- multiple times -- along with having the honor of calling herself a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model.
The Chicago Sky forward helped revolutionize the fashion game in the WNBA and she has been making her presence felt in the fashion world off of the court.
Whether it be the Met Gala or Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Angel always turns head with her style.
So with the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league officially launching on Friday night in Miami, you knew Angel was going to bring her A-game. And she did just that.
Angel pulled up to Wayfair Arena in an all-white Chanel fit with a Pucci headscarf and, of course, diamonds.
"It's not cheap, it's Vogue," she said after being asked what she is wearing.
Angel will be back on the court since her record-setting rookie season was cut short due to a wrist injury.
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Unrivaled officially kicks off on Friday, January 17 with a doubleheader on TNT. The action continues throughout the weekend with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, airing on truTV and TNT respectively.
Angel Reese and Rose BC play Vinyl BC in the nightcap on opening night.
