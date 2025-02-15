Angel Reese stuns in sultry leopard-print bikini selfie
WNBA star Angel Reese is enjoying some free time with the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league taking the weekend off while the NBA celebrates All-Star Weekend.
Reese, who has been staying active in the gym with Rose BC after her rookie campaign with Chicago Sky, decided to enjoy a relaxing boat day during her time away from the court.
While enjoying her little R&R, Angel shared a candid selfie with her 4.7 million Instagram followers showing off her leopard-print bikini.
Even on the water Reese can turn heads.
Earlier in the day, Reese flexed her custom "A5" chain while rocking a Pucci headscarf.
After bouncing back from a wrist injury that prematurely ended her rookie WNBA season, Reese deserves some rest and relaxation.
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Unrivaled officially kicked off on Friday, January 17 with a doubleheader on TNT. Reese is averaging 10.1 points and 9.6 rebounds per game for the 3-4 Rose BC, who are the No. 3 seed in the league.
Up next for Rose BC is a meeting with Vinyl BC on Tuesday, February 18, to wrap up Week 4.
