WNBA star Angel Reese swoons over Hailey Van Lith's stunning miniskirt fit

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese couldn't help but show support for her former LSU teammate Hailey Van Lith, who has been reviving her career at TCU.

LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith on Senior Night.
LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith on Senior Night. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith was turning heads on social media this week after a rare post on Instagram showing off one of her stunning fits before a game for the No. 10 Horned Frogs.

After sharing the video, Van Lith's former teammates came out to show their support for the standout guard who has been reminding everyone why she is one of the best players in the country.

Van Lith struggled during the 2024 season with the LSU Tigers, playing out of position at point guard. But the shooting guard has revived her career in Dallas.

One of the people to pop up in Van Lith's comments was WNBA superstar Angel Reese, a teammate of Van Lith in 2024 and a key part of the Tigers' national championship run during the 2023 season.

Reese swooned over Van Lith's post, writing, "Miss you girlie."

LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith react to a touching video on Senior Night.
LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith react to a touching video on Senior Night. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Angel Reese comment on Hailey Van Lith instagram
Instagram

Van Lith has been open about her struggles during her time at LSU, and Reese was among those closest to her on the team.

It's great to see the bond is still going strong.

LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith
Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU women's basketball stars Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith
Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

This season, the senior guard is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

Up next for Van Lith and the No. 10 Horned Frogs is an in-state showdown against the Houston Cougars at home. Tip-off at Fort Worth's Schollmaier Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

