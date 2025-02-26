WNBA star Angel Reese swoons over Hailey Van Lith's stunning miniskirt fit
TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith was turning heads on social media this week after a rare post on Instagram showing off one of her stunning fits before a game for the No. 10 Horned Frogs.
After sharing the video, Van Lith's former teammates came out to show their support for the standout guard who has been reminding everyone why she is one of the best players in the country.
Van Lith struggled during the 2024 season with the LSU Tigers, playing out of position at point guard. But the shooting guard has revived her career in Dallas.
One of the people to pop up in Van Lith's comments was WNBA superstar Angel Reese, a teammate of Van Lith in 2024 and a key part of the Tigers' national championship run during the 2023 season.
Reese swooned over Van Lith's post, writing, "Miss you girlie."
Van Lith has been open about her struggles during her time at LSU, and Reese was among those closest to her on the team.
It's great to see the bond is still going strong.
This season, the senior guard is averaging 17.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.
Up next for Van Lith and the No. 10 Horned Frogs is an in-state showdown against the Houston Cougars at home. Tip-off at Fort Worth's Schollmaier Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
