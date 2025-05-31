WNBA star Cameron Brink is barely recognizable as model while injured for Sparks
Who needs WNBA pregame tunnel runways when you just crush it everywhere else?
Injured Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is winning the fashion game by posting ridiculously perfect looks away from the court as the former Stanford Cardinal first team All-American makes a name for herself as a burgeoning model.
Now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, the 23 year old flexed a strapless bikini top in a casual selfie sporting a Dodgers baseball cap before the Sparks were on the road to take on the Las Vegas Aces, which reigning MVP A'ja Wilson dominated in a 96-81 blowout.
Not that the pregame fit against the Aces with Sparks bestie Dearica Hamby was anything to scoff at, but then the part-time model showed off a stunning look by reposting a photo from a downtown LA soiree where Brink is barely recognizable in a sheer minidress and knee-high suede boots.
The WNBA tunnel look...
The DTLA look with fellow model Chloe Brown...
Brink will have a modeling career if she never steps foot again on a WNBA court, but that's something the former No. 2 overall pick behind Caitlin Clark wants to prove wrong coming off an ACL injury that ended her rookie season almost a year ago.
Until then, Brink fans will have to settle for the modeling and fashion influencer side of a promising career.
