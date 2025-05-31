The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Cameron Brink is barely recognizable as model while injured for Sparks

Who needs a WNBA pregame tunnel when the Los Angeles Sparks fashion influencer flexes stunners everywhere else.

Matthew Graham

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Who needs WNBA pregame tunnel runways when you just crush it everywhere else?

Injured Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is winning the fashion game by posting ridiculously perfect looks away from the court as the former Stanford Cardinal first team All-American makes a name for herself as a burgeoning model.

Cameron Brink / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Now a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, the 23 year old flexed a strapless bikini top in a casual selfie sporting a Dodgers baseball cap before the Sparks were on the road to take on the Las Vegas Aces, which reigning MVP A'ja Wilson dominated in a 96-81 blowout.

Cameron Brink/Instagram

Not that the pregame fit against the Aces with Sparks bestie Dearica Hamby was anything to scoff at, but then the part-time model showed off a stunning look by reposting a photo from a downtown LA soiree where Brink is barely recognizable in a sheer minidress and knee-high suede boots.

The WNBA tunnel look...

Los Angeles Sparks/Instagram

The DTLA look with fellow model Chloe Brown...

Chloe Brown/Instagram

Brink will have a modeling career if she never steps foot again on a WNBA court, but that's something the former No. 2 overall pick behind Caitlin Clark wants to prove wrong coming off an ACL injury that ended her rookie season almost a year ago.

Until then, Brink fans will have to settle for the modeling and fashion influencer side of a promising career.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

