The Athlete Lifestyle logo

WNBA star Cameron Brink hardly recognizable in ‘smoking’ fashion cover

The Los Angeles Sparks player drops “fav” photo with a stunning new look.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women s college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women s college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Cameron Brink isn’t playing yet for the Los Angeles Sparks, but her game off the court has been All-Star worthy. Her latest glam photo shoot was one of her favorites so far.

The 23-year-old Brink hasn’t played since last June when she tore her ACL in her rookie WNBA season. She’s been working hard to get back on the court while doing some insane workouts involving kids as well as the splits with new teammate Kelsey Plum.

RELATED: Cameron Brink shows bathing suit throwback photos of mom as proof of good genes

Brink has always dressed to impress even when she wasn’t playing like all-white tennis miniskirt look from Wednesday night’s Sparks road game at the Phoenix Mercury, and this tunnel fit while the Unrivaled League she was supposed to be playing in was going on.

WNBA superstar Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks and Unrivaled's Lunar Owls
Unrivaled Basketball / Instagram

At 6-foot-4 with looks like those, Brink is a prime model candidate. She just dropped a new cover shoot where she looks unrecognizable in a jaw-dropping fit while smoking. She said on Instagram Stories, “one of my fav days ❤️ honored to shoot this cover.”

RELATED: 6-foot-4 WNBA star Cameron Brink amazes in SI Swimsuit issue debut

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink/Instagram

Brink is looking to make her return to basketball for the Sparks this summer. She averaged 7.5 points, and 5.3 rebounds per game last season.

Sparks fans can’t wait to see her making a splash on the court like she has been off of it.

Cameron Brink
Brink’s first tunnel fit of the season. / Cameron Brink/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress

Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation

Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion