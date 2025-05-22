WNBA star Cameron Brink hardly recognizable in ‘smoking’ fashion cover
Cameron Brink isn’t playing yet for the Los Angeles Sparks, but her game off the court has been All-Star worthy. Her latest glam photo shoot was one of her favorites so far.
The 23-year-old Brink hasn’t played since last June when she tore her ACL in her rookie WNBA season. She’s been working hard to get back on the court while doing some insane workouts involving kids as well as the splits with new teammate Kelsey Plum.
Brink has always dressed to impress even when she wasn’t playing like all-white tennis miniskirt look from Wednesday night’s Sparks road game at the Phoenix Mercury, and this tunnel fit while the Unrivaled League she was supposed to be playing in was going on.
At 6-foot-4 with looks like those, Brink is a prime model candidate. She just dropped a new cover shoot where she looks unrecognizable in a jaw-dropping fit while smoking. She said on Instagram Stories, “one of my fav days ❤️ honored to shoot this cover.”
Brink is looking to make her return to basketball for the Sparks this summer. She averaged 7.5 points, and 5.3 rebounds per game last season.
Sparks fans can’t wait to see her making a splash on the court like she has been off of it.
