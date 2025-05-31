A'ja Wilson's Huge Game vs. Sparks Made WNBA History in Multiple Ways
Las Vegas Aces superstar and three-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is used to setting records, but even she outdid herself with her latest performance.
As Kelsey Plum returned to Las Vegas for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Sparks, Wilson put up 35 points with 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in the Aces' 96-81 win on Friday. Wilson was the first player in WNBA history to record that stat line and she also became the first player in league history to put up multiple games with at least 35 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
In case that wasn't enough, she tied Breanna Stewart for the most 35-point, 10-rebound games in WNBA history with nine. Friday night's contest was also Wilson's 77th career game with 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds, tying Sylvia Fowles for the second most all-time, behind only Tina Charles (103).
Wilson won the WNBA's MVP award last season as she averaged 26.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game—both career-best totals. She won the MVP award in 2020 and '22 as well. As Stewart claimed MVP honors in '23, Wilson was named WNBA finals MVP as she led the Aces to their second title in a row.
Through five games this season, Wilson is averaging 23.6 points and 11.2 rebounds per game as the Aces sit at 3-2 after Friday night's win over the Sparks. Although it's still early, she's dishing out a career-best 4.4 assists per contest, which brought her to claim the newest feats.