The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink’s fiancé Ben Felter is shockingly taller than the 6-foot-4 WNBA star

The former Stanford rower stands out in photos with his Los Angeles Sparks star fiancée.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women s college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women s college basketball game between Notre Dame and USC. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink always stands out with her 6-foot-4 frame. Her fiancé, however, is shockingly even taller than her and he doesn’t even play basketball.

Brink, 23, is still rehabbing her injured knee almost a year after she tore her ACL in June of her rookie WNBA season. She hopes to return to the court this summer before the All-Star break.

Cameron Brin
The Sparks are hoping to get Brink and her height back soon. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

RELATED: WNBA star Cameron Brink hardly recognizable in ‘smoking’ fashion cover

As always, she’s still standing out in her fits like her all-white tennis skirt pregame tunnel one, and her leopard-print stunner. She also just posed with 6-foot-11 Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant after a game in Los Angeles.

Speaking of posing with taller men, Brink posted some photos with her fiancé Ben Felter at SoFi Stadium for the Kendrick Lamar and SZA Grand National Tour concert. What stood out is how he’s quite tall himself — taller than her.

RELATED: Cameron Brink shows bathing suit throwback photos of mom as proof of good genes

It’s reported Felter, who met Brink when he was a Stanford Cardinal rower, is 6-foot-7 himself, which looks to be true in photos. Here’s some other photos on his account showing the height difference as well.

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter
Ben Felter/Instagram
Cameron Brink with Ben Felter
Ben Felter/Instagram

Felter proposed to Brink back in September and she’s been flexing her huge rock ever since.

She has said she’s in no hurry for a wedding and is planning to make it happen sometime in 2026, and that it will take place on the Stanford campus.

If they do have kids, they will definitely get the height gene from both mom and dad.

Cameron Brink and Ben Felter
Cameron Brink and Ben Felter / Cameron Brink/Instagra

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate

Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC

NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids

Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics

Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships