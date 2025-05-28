Cameron Brink’s fiancé Ben Felter is shockingly taller than the 6-foot-4 WNBA star
Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink always stands out with her 6-foot-4 frame. Her fiancé, however, is shockingly even taller than her and he doesn’t even play basketball.
Brink, 23, is still rehabbing her injured knee almost a year after she tore her ACL in June of her rookie WNBA season. She hopes to return to the court this summer before the All-Star break.
As always, she’s still standing out in her fits like her all-white tennis skirt pregame tunnel one, and her leopard-print stunner. She also just posed with 6-foot-11 Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant after a game in Los Angeles.
Speaking of posing with taller men, Brink posted some photos with her fiancé Ben Felter at SoFi Stadium for the Kendrick Lamar and SZA Grand National Tour concert. What stood out is how he’s quite tall himself — taller than her.
It’s reported Felter, who met Brink when he was a Stanford Cardinal rower, is 6-foot-7 himself, which looks to be true in photos. Here’s some other photos on his account showing the height difference as well.
Felter proposed to Brink back in September and she’s been flexing her huge rock ever since.
She has said she’s in no hurry for a wedding and is planning to make it happen sometime in 2026, and that it will take place on the Stanford campus.
If they do have kids, they will definitely get the height gene from both mom and dad.
