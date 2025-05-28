The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-4 Cameron Brink in leather shorts poses next to Kevin Durant after Sparks game

The Los Angeles star is still rehabbing her knee, but made sure to say hello to the NBA star.

Matt Ryan

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink poses before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena.
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink poses before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Brink always stands out at 6-foot-4 and with the fire fits she wears. While she’s still not playing for the Los Angeles Sparks as she recovers from her knee injury suffered almost a year ago, she’s still turning heads. This time she stood out next to NBA star Kevin Durant on the court.

The 23-year-old Brink has been working hard to recover from the ACL injury she suffered last June in her rookie season with all kinds of crazy exercises, including an insane splits machine.

She also had a crazy offseason going Wheel of Fortune in a winning miniskirt, getting engaged to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter with a giant rock, launching her podcast “Straight to Cam” with Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel Curry where she learned both their moms once got in a fist fight, and even posted for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink / Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Brink has started the WNBA season out with some All-Star fits as well, like her leopard-print look and her white tennis skirt winner. Her teammate even amusingly admired her legs.

Cameron Brink
Despite not playing, Brink has impressed this season. / Cameron Brink/Instagram

Speaking of admired, Brink said hello to the Phoenix Suns All-Star Durant after a game in Los Angeles where you could see the mutual respect from the 6-foot-11 KD with Brink.

Brink looks surprising tall, but remember she also has heels on that boost her. She has said, however, she’s taller than 6-foot-4. She did dwarf actor Jamie Foxx in a hilarious photo as well as Kevin Hart before, but showed just how much of an alien 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama is when posing with him.

Cameron Brink and Victor Wembanyama
WNBA/Instagram

The Sparks hope to get Brink and her height back sometime this summer. Until then, she’ll just have to continue to crush it off the court and in postgame moments like with Durant.

