WNBA star Rae Burrell swoons over teammate Cameron Brink’s standout fit
The WNBA season is right around the corner and Los Angeles Sparks teammates Rae Burrell and Cameron Brink are already in full All-Star fit form.
It’s been quite the offseason for Brink as she’s worked hard to recover from the devastating ACL injury she suffered back in June that left her struggling to get back in shape from. Her recent six-pack abs-revealing selfie certainly looks like she is, though.
The injury unfortunately kept Brink out of the inaugural 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami with the Lunar Owls, but Burrell was able to play for the Vinyl Basketball Club.
Both Barrell and Brink can bring it with the fit game, but also mess around in some casual looks while dancing .
Or together ready for a night out in their crop tops.
In their latest mirror selfie together before the May 6 start to preseason, there were of course a lot of abs going on in crop tops, but definitely some fire fits. Burrell swooned over Brink’s look, calling her “Cam Bam” with the two hearts emoji. Brink meanwhile, loved Burrell’s post as well, dropping the “🫶🏼🫶🏼” with the “🥹🥹” ones.
That’s some serious teammate love.
Burrell, 24, averaged 5.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists last season, while Brink, 23, averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.
The two will have a new coach in Lynne Robert’s, and a new star in Kelsey Plum when they take the court for what they hope is a great season. One thing is certain: their fit games are already championship level.
