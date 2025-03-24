WNBA star Cameron Brink's major injury has led to embarrassing reality now
Cameron Brink continues to rehab her knee eight months after tearing her ACL in her rookie season with the Los Angeles Sparks, and she’s finding it way harder than she imagined.
The star out of Stanford is only 23 years old and the sky is the limit for the 6-foot-4 forward who towers over her own teammates and even actor Jamie Foxx. Unfortunately, her promising first year was cut short on June 18 when she injured the left knee vs. the Connecticut Sun.
While it certainly hasn’t affected her fit game like her recent superhero-like look, she’s had to work super hard to get back on the court. After missing the inaugural season with the Lunar Owls in the Unrivaled 3x3 league, Brink has shown off some impressive workouts like her step back lunges holding a child in her arms, and it’s led to a new bulkier build.
On her new podcast, “Straight to Cam” with Steph Curry’s sister Sydel Curry, Brink opened up about just how hard it’s been, and how out of shape she still is. She said she’s finally starting to jump and cut, but admitted, “I’m not an athlete right now,” and how “gassed” she’s getting. Listen to the full segment below.
Brink did also get engaged at the end of September to longtime boyfriend Ben Felter and they plan a long engagement where she hopes to walk down the aisle fully healthy.
Brink and the Sparks plan on her being fully healthy by May when the season opens. She averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, and no doubt can improve even more in her sophomore season. She’s putting in the hard work and it hopefully pays off.