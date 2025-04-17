Cameron Brink makes a surprise cameo in Sydel Curry-Lee’s baby bump selfie
Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee are inseparable these days — even in the most personal of moments.
Brink hosts the “Straight to Cam” podcast with Sydel — who is the sister of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry — and on the podcast, no detail is held back. The two have shared stories about parties, dating woes, and from Sydel, pregnancy. Sydel is currently expecting her third child with Phoenix Suns shooting guard Damion Lee.
The baby is expected to arrive in May, and as the birth is just weeks away, Sydel can’t help but share updates on her baby bump. In the latest selfie — shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 17 — Sydel poses in her bedroom mirror, lifting up her large sweater to reveal her baby bump. Lee is seen chilling in the background. But even in this simple moment, Sydel can’t seem to escape Brink.
A poster of Brink is noticeable in the background, so much so, Sydel even tagged Brink to say hi.
Sydel and Lee are welcoming their baby via IVF. But until the baby arrives, Sydel has no plans to slow down. On Tuesday’s episode of “Straight to Cam,” Sydel revealed that she will be working up until the baby is born.
“I was telling the Straight to Cam team that I’ll be available, I want to be recording until I physically cannot talk anymore because this baby needs to come out,” Sydel said. “What I really hope happens is like we’re mainly through an episode and my water breaks. Like how chaotic would that be, but so funny.”
You simply can’t deny that Curry work ethic!