Yankees' Aaron Judge's secret $20k necklace has hidden baby Nora, wife details
Aaron Judge's secret has been revealed.
The New York Yankees superstar has been rocking a diamond necklace judge's gavel, and the slugger had been silent on details when asked who had gotten it for him.
His wife Samantha Bracksieck, who welcomed their first child together in January, daughter Nora Rose, would have been a good guess. But no, it turns out it was teammate Giancarlo Stanton.
RELATED: 6-foot-7 Yankees star Aaron Judge walks his tiny dogs through NYC in adorable pic
Discovered by the New York Post's Adriana Diaz, the gavel is in honor of his charity, the All Rise Foundation and the necklace is worth $20,000, with more than 12 carats of only the finest diamonds.
RELATED: 6-foot-7 Yankees star Aaron Judge makes Russell Wilson look tiny vs. Mets
But that's not all. The real value is the special touches added for Judge's wife and daughter.
Made by one of Stanton's jewelers in Miami, where he played for the Marlins, the gavel has the name of both Nora and "Sam" for his wife, along with their daughter's "1/27/25" birthdate, his two tiny dogs' names, Gus and Penny, and "2x" for his AL MVP awards. There is also a rose gold, presumably for Nora's middle name.
Judge understandably "loved it" when he got the custom iced-out necklace, and the usually non-gaudy Yankees savior has made it staple to his in-game attire.
It's also proving to be an amazing good-luck charm, as the 6-foot-7 right fielder is on a tear again this season, already hitting 21 home runs, 50 RBIs, with a ridiculous .485 OBP.
Sam will be hard pressed to match that one-of-a-kind gift for Judge's first Father's Day. Actually, she'll be hard pressed to ever match it.
