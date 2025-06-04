The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Yankees' Aaron Judge's secret $20k necklace has hidden baby Nora, wife details

The New York Yankees superstar has been seen wearing a hard-to-miss diamond necklace during games. Now we finally know who gave it to him with special details.

Matthew Graham

Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Judge's secret has been revealed.

The New York Yankees superstar has been rocking a diamond necklace judge's gavel, and the slugger had been silent on details when asked who had gotten it for him.

His wife Samantha Bracksieck, who welcomed their first child together in January, daughter Nora Rose, would have been a good guess. But no, it turns out it was teammate Giancarlo Stanton.

RELATED: 6-foot-7 Yankees star Aaron Judge walks his tiny dogs through NYC in adorable pic

Aaron Judge, Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge with his wife Samantha Bracksieck at a Knicks game. / IMAGO/Cover-Images

Discovered by the New York Post's Adriana Diaz, the gavel is in honor of his charity, the All Rise Foundation and the necklace is worth $20,000, with more than 12 carats of only the finest diamonds.

RELATED: 6-foot-7 Yankees star Aaron Judge makes Russell Wilson look tiny vs. Mets

But that's not all. The real value is the special touches added for Judge's wife and daughter.

Made by one of Stanton's jewelers in Miami, where he played for the Marlins, the gavel has the name of both Nora and "Sam" for his wife, along with their daughter's "1/27/25" birthdate, his two tiny dogs' names, Gus and Penny, and "2x" for his AL MVP awards. There is also a rose gold, presumably for Nora's middle name.

Aaron Judge, Samantha Bracksieck
IMAGO/Cover-Images

Judge understandably "loved it" when he got the custom iced-out necklace, and the usually non-gaudy Yankees savior has made it staple to his in-game attire.

It's also proving to be an amazing good-luck charm, as the 6-foot-7 right fielder is on a tear again this season, already hitting 21 home runs, 50 RBIs, with a ridiculous .485 OBP.

Sam will be hard pressed to match that one-of-a-kind gift for Judge's first Father's Day. Actually, she'll be hard pressed to ever match it.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

A peek: Brittany Mahomes teases baby Golden glimpse in gold-themed sleepsack

New duo: Who’s NFL star Myles Garrett’s new Olympic gold medalist gf Chloe Kim?

Chillin’: WNBA star Angel Reese buys modest $1.275 million Chicago house

No way!: NFL stars at prom: Nerdy Patrick Mahomes with Brittany, Joe Burrow, others

Tiger 2.0: Charlie Woods’ net worth: Is Tiger’s 16-year-old son really worth $25M?

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion