6-foot-7 Yankees star Aaron Judge makes Russell Wilson look tiny vs. Mets
At 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, Aaron Judge makes most anyone look small. When you see him next to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, it’s hard to believe both are professional athletes.
The New York Giants quarterback Wilson has been embracing the NY sports scene since he was acquired by the team after playing last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He and wife Ciara — who upstaged him in his very first team photo — attended a New York Knicks game where Ciara posed with the cheerleaders and All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns towered over them in a courtside photo.
Speaking of being towered over, the 36 year old Wilson and his whole family with Future, 10, Sienna, 8, Win, 4, and Amora, 1, along with Ciara were at the New York Yankees Subway Series game on Sunday vs. the New York Mets where they all rocked Yankees gear while meeting players like Judge.
And 5-foot-11 Wilson himself was dwarfed while with 33-year-old, two-time MVP Judge.
Wilson mentioned Future wanted to watch Judge for his 11th birthday — and got a whole lot more. His actual birthday is Monday, May 19.
Here’s the full video of that Wilson shared from the day with his family.
