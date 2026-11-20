Jaxson Dart is making progress in his recovery, and his girlfriend Marissa Ayers just gave New York Giants fans a reason to feel a little better about the quarterback's future.

Dart has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury earlier this season. The second-year quarterback underwent surgery and has been working his way back ever since, with the Giants hoping their young franchise player can eventually return to the field.

Now, Ayers, who has been a regular at Giants games this season, has shared an encouraging update on Dart's recovery. The couple had something worth celebrating this week, and it wasn't just another night out in New York City.

Jaxson Dart Reaches Major Recovery Milestone

Ayers shared a video on TikTok showing herself and Dart enjoying a night out at the popular New York City restaurant 4 Charles. She also revealed why the dinner was a special occasion, giving fans some welcome news about the quarterback.

"Celebratory 4 Charles Burgers bc Jax is officially off crutches & walking," Ayers captioned the video.

It's a big step forward for Dart, who suffered damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus during the Giants' Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The injury happened early in the game and left the young quarterback facing a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Dart pushed to undergo surgery just four days after the injury, hoping to give himself a chance to return for the playoffs if New York qualified. However, that possibility was always going to be a difficult one. At least this shows he's moving in the right direction, with support from his significant other.

New York Giants Have Lots Riding on Jaxon Dart's Return

Getting off crutches and walking again is a big development, even if Dart still has lots of work ahead before he's ready to play football. The Giants are 5-3-1 and hold a two-game lead in the NFC East, giving them a realistic shot at reaching the postseason.

Meanwhile, the team acquired J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings in late September, and he's taken over the starting job from Jameis Winston. Both Dart and McCarthy are 23, and they're both rising stars in the NFL in their own unique ways.

Ayers, also 23, has been around the Giants throughout the season, making appearances at training camp and games before Dart's injury. The model, boxing ring girl and influencer has been in a relationship with the quarterback since 2025.

For now, fans will have to be patient. But seeing Dart walking without crutches is certainly a welcome sight for a franchise that has invested a lot in its young quarterback.