Knicks Championship Parade: Date, Route and Other Details As New York Celebrates 2026 Title

Knicks fans, it’s time to party like it’s 1973. The drought is over.

Behind Jalen Brunson’s 45 points, the Knicks erased yet another double-digit deficit in Game 5 on Saturday night, coming back to win 94–90 and claim the 2026 NBA Finals in five games. Now, a franchise and city that’s been waiting to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the last 53 years gets to celebrate all week long.

As is tradition, the Knicks will celebrate the title with their fans in a ticker-tape parade down the streets of New York City. On Saturday night, New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani spilled a few details of the upcoming parade in a three-word social media post.

Parade. Thursday. Manhattan.

“For more than 50 years, New Yorkers have waited for this moment,” Mamdani said in a statement. Through near misses, heartbreak and a hope that every year could be our year, this city never stopped believing in the Knicks. And this team fulfilled that hope with grit, resilience and heart—just like the five boroughs itself. New Yorkers have cheered for our team from packed living rooms in the Bronx to watch parties in Brooklyn, from bars in Queens to Staten Island to Manhattan, and Madison Square Garden itself. Now it’s time for our city to celebrate together. Bing bong.”

Bing bong, indeed.

Check out everything we know about the Knicks’ upcoming championship parade:

Knicks championship parade: Date, time, location

Date: Thursday, June 18

Thursday, June 18 Time: TBD

TBD Location: Manhattan

In addition to the parade, there will be a ceremony at City Hall to honor the Knicks, and the mayor plans to hand out keys to the city.

Knicks championship parade route

As of early Sunday morning, the exact parade route in Manhattan is unknown. More details are expected to be announced later Sunday.

Other details

City Hall, the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building and Brooklyn Borough Hall (and potentially others) will all be lit in Knicks blue and orange on Thursday night.

One of the vehicles rolling down the New York City streets will be Mitchell Robinson’s truck. “I just got asked to put my truck in [the parade], so I’m really excited,” Robinson said Saturday night. “I’m just ready to see what it’s like.”

Knicks players urge fans to celebrate their championship win responsibly

Following their win over the Spurs in Game 5, several Knicks players stressed their concern for fans to celebrate the NBA title safely.

“Can you guys please be safe and not ruin it for the next person?” Brunson said to Knicks fans as he looked into a camera following an interview. “Let’s celebrate responsibly.”

Josh Hart shared a similar message on social media:

NEW YORK PLEASE BE SAFE!!!!!! — Josh Hart (@joshhart) June 14, 2026

This post will be updated. Stay tuned for the latest announcements about the Knicks’ championship parade.

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