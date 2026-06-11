Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Celebrates After Knicks Stun Spurs in NBA Finals Game 4

The New York Knicks are one win away from being crowned NBA champions.

The team narrowly beat out the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden in Game 4 of the NBA Finals to make this series 3-1. Now, they're just one win away from their first championship since 1973.

Between the hype of so many celebrities being at the game, including Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner, and the world watching at home, it's easy for the team to get caught up in the excitement of it all.

But Knicks star Jalen Brunson was serious and focused for the entire game, and his wife Dr. Ali Marks Brunson was there, cheering him on.

Brunson needed all of the support he could get. At one point, it seemed like this game was going to be a blowout in the other direction. The Knicks were behind by 29 points at one point, and their come-from-behind win marked the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.

Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Shares Celebratory Moments

Right after the Knicks locked in their 107-106 win over the Spurs, Ali turned on her phone's camera to catch the magic on video.

Ali took to her Instagram story to share the "only two videos" that she says she took all night. The first was a tunnel video right after the win, where Brunson is seen twirling around, celebrating as he comes off the court.

The other video was a crowd shot after the win, where the audience is seen celebrating in Madison Square Garden with Daft Punk's "One More Time" playing in the background.

"What a night," she captioned on the second video, with two relieved-face emojis.

Jalen Brunson Says the Knicks 'Needed to Hit Singles'

Brunson finished the game with 36 points, five rebounds and seven assists. After the game, he opened up about what needed to happen to make the comeback work.

"We needed to hit singles, get on base and make plays from there," Brunson said, according to the NBA's official website. "I feel like we did that tonight and we found a way to really just continue to do the things that helped us get to this point, and it would be huge for us to kind of build off that for next game."

The Knicks and Spurs will meet again in Game 5 on Saturday in San Antonio.