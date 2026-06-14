SAN ANTONIO — After two home games to begin the NBA Finals, the San Antonio Spurs knew what to expect. A barrage of New York Knicks fans wasn't going to bother them.

"I don't think that really changes what happens on the court," De'Aaron Fox said, asked about the anticipated influx of East Coast visitors at Frost Bank Center Saturday night.

In between the Spurs' iconic "Go Spurs Go!" chants, Knicks fans in attendance for Game 5 led their own "Let's Go Knicks!" cheers. Had it not been for the logo at center court, a coin flip could have determined the evening's true home court advantage.

En route to a 94-90 victory over San Antonio, it was New York who claimed it. In five games, the Knicks dashed any early championship aspirations Victor Wembanyama's Spurs had to claim their third Larry O'Brien trophy in franchise history and first since 1973.

The Spurs needed a second to process what they'd just witnessed. Thinking "big-picture" might have been a little too much for one night. Especially when the Knicks could be heard celebrating just outside the makeshift interview room hosting the Spurs.

"It's a little early to go there," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said, asked if he saw his squad's magical season as a building block for the future, "but we've been blood, sweat and tears for nine months ... I don't think anybody other than ... (our locker) room expected us to be here."

He continued, keeping the same, active, tone as he spoke: "There's a lot of good in that. (And) there's a lot of pain in what just happened. Both things can be true."

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson speaks during his press conference prior to Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

After building a double digit first-quarter lead — their fifth in as many tries this series — the Spurs played from ahead for a majority of the contest. Once the fourth quarter came around, like clockwork, so did the Knicks. As the Spurs began to go cold, the Knicks took advantage.

By the time the final buzzer sounded, Jalen Brunson had logged a playoff-high 45 points in 41 minutes and the Knicks had taken control of Frost Bank Center. The Spurs finished the game shooting 2-for-8 from the floor and failed to rally to keep their season alive.

Wembanyama, who finished Game 5 with 19 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks in 38 minutes, couldn't help but notice the alarming pattern.

"Every game had the same scenario," the Frenchman said. "(All) five games in the series ... in how relentless we were in our mistakes and (how relentless) they were in punishing them."

De'Aaron Fox, who finished the series shooting just 34 percent from the field, finished Saturday evening shooting 3-for-15 from the field. After a string of games where he struggled to score in crunch time, the point guard went scoreless in the fourth quarter on four tries.

Like Wembanyama explained, the Knicks capitalized. Devin Vassell, dejected at the podium trying to make sense of the night's events, gave New York the flowers it deserved.

"Credit to them," the forward said, "to their team, their coaching staff. I felt like there (was) a lot of stuff we could have controlled to finish off games, to execute the game plan better."

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) yells at referee Tyler Ford (39) during the third quarter during Game 5 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Asked about the Spurs' two rookies, Vassell praised both Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant for their role in San Antonio reaching the championship series: Harper, in particular. The rookie led the Spurs in scoring with 25 points in Game 5 in one of his most impressive outings of the season. Vassell had one thing to say about his teammate.

"We have a star in the making," Vassell said of the 20-year-old point guard.

Ahead of the Spurs now lies a three-month offseason where they'll have the chance to regroup and prepare for what they hope will be another NBA Finals berth.

The team has questions to answer regarding its free agents (more on that to come), incoming draft class and rotations beginning next season. But more importantly — much to their chagrin — the Spurs must rest. After 106 games, counting the NBA Cup Final, they need it.

Sitting at the podium for the final time of his third season, worn and beaten, Wembanyama didn't want to accept that. But until he gets his hands on the Larry O'Brien, he won't.

“What I’m pissed about," Wembanyama began, "is there’s probably 100 games before we can be back in The Finals. I don't know how to say it in English, but I'm going to have to hold that inside of me and slow down, wait and execute for 100 (more) games."