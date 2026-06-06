Jalen Brunson's Wife Shares Sweet Messages After Knicks Win Over Spurs in Game 2

The New York Knicks pulled off a too-close-for-comfort win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, June 5, with a 105-104 final score. During the game, Knicks star Brunson recorded 15 points, six assists, five steals and five rebounds to help the team get over the edge and avoid a 1-1 tie in the NBA Finals.

Brunson's wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson, made the trip to New York to support her husband on the court. She also brought their daughter, Jordyn Brunson, to the game, so Jalen had a full cheering section.

During the game, Ali took to her Instagram Stories to share footage from the game, with the crowd cheering for Brunson with blue and orange hearts, the Knicks' colors. She also shared a sweet message from Shannon Hart, the wife of Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart, with the phrase "Hart and soul of New York."

Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Marks Shares Photos of Daughter After Knicks Win

Ali also shared photos of little Jordyn with a cowboy hat donning the Knicks' colors and, in another story, a post from the Players Tribute account with Jalen's quote, "Do whatever it takes to get done."

The mix of personal family photos and kudos to her husband for his hard work shows that Ali is supportive of her husband on a personal and professional level, and that's the kind of support that's helping Jalen go all the way.

Meet Jalen Brunson and Dr. Ali Marks Brunson's Daughter, Jordyn James Brunson

Jalen and Ali got married in July 2023 in Chicago. The two met at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, and dated for a decade before getting married. The couple welcomed their first baby, Jordyn, on July 31, 2024.

In an interview with People magazine in February 2026, Ali said that even when Jalen is working hard in the NBA and it's in the midst of the season, he doesn't carry that baggage home to the family.

"He comes home, and he is my husband, or the father to my child. He keeps personal life in the house and basketball doesn't really come in, that's not really our conversation," she told the publication. "Good game, bad game, he leaves it at the arena when he comes home, that's how we separate things. And that's how we keep our relationship super personal."

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and forward Og Anunoby (8) react after game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

That said, it's likely true that when it comes to the NBA Finals, Jalen is a lot happier when things are going well, which is exactly what's happening now. The Knicks are 2-0 heading into Game 3 of the Finals, which is set for Monday, June 8, in New York City.