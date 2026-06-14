The 2026 NBA Finals have brought out the superstars, and two of the series' most popular fans are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet. The influencer and actor have been sitting courtside at Knicks games all season, and Chalamet has been at every 2026 NBA Finals game to cheer for a New York win.

While Jenner wasn't able to make the first three games of the series, she showed up at Game 4 with Chalamet at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 10. The Knicks powered to a victory after a historic comeback, and heading into Game 5, the Knicks were 3-1 and one step away from a championship.

Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; TImothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at halftime between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Jenner missed the initial games because of her job obligations. When she was booking business trips, she probably didn't have the NBA Finals in mind. Over the past few weeks, Jenner was in Turks and Caicos for a Kylie Cosmetics brand trip, where she officially launched the line's new summer items. Jenner also posted photos and videos from the business outing on Instagram and X, including gorgeous beachside images in a tropical paradise.

Kylie Jenner Skips Game 5, But Timothée Chalamet Was Back at the Knicks-Spurs Finals in Texas

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; actor Timothee Chalamet cheers during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Saturday, June 13, Chalamet was back in action, supporting the Knicks, but without Jenner. He made the trip down to San Antonio to watch courtside in a different setting and root for New York.

The Knicks, of course, pulled off a thrilling win with a 94-90 final score, marking their first NBA title since 1973. The Knicks haven't been in the NBA Finals since 1999. So, both Jenner and Chalamet weren't even born yet that last time the Knicks won the title.

"Sorry it took so long," Knicks owner James Dolan said, half joking, with the team standing behind him and the Larry O'Brien trophy just inches away.

Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; actor Timothee Chalamet celebrates after the New York Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Kylie Jenner Posts Instagram Story in Honor of the Knicks' Win

As for Jenner, after the game, she took to Instagram to share an Instagram Story sending a message to the Knicks. The story had a photograph of an orange sunset over dark blue water and two hearts, one orange and one blue, in honor of the Knicks' win.

loves a sunset slay pic.twitter.com/lqMm38eDnd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 4, 2026

No word on why Jenner wasn't at the game, but it could have been business-related, as it was for the first three games, or for security reasons, seeing as Jenner is more familiar with the Madison Square Garden venue.

Chalamet and Jenner were both at the final game of the Knicks' series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which was the win that took them to the NBA Finals. They were seen hugging Knicks players after the win. As for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Jenner was seen being friendly with Taylor Swift, which was quite an event, considering Swift's longtime feud with the Kardashians.

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American actor Timotheée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner in attendance during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images