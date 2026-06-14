Every Celebrity Spotted at Game 5 of Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals

The NBA Finals may have shifted locations, but that doesn’t mean the stars stayed behind in New York. Celebrities are in attendance at Game 5 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The Knicks hold a 3–1 lead in the series and will be looking to win their first championship since 1973 on Saturday night. Several of New York’s biggest fans have made the trip to Texas so as not to miss it if the team does clinch. The Spurs will attempt to prevent that from happening and send the series back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6.

This series has been a star-studded affair. Game 1 and Game 2 featured a ton of stars in attendance, while Game 3 at Madison Square Garden was packed with celebs, and Game 4’s impressive group of famous attendees was led by Taylor Swift.

Here’s a look at the celebs we’ve spotted at Game 5.

Spike Lee

Spike Lee was not going to miss a chance to watch the Knicks clinch their first NBA title in 53 years. The Oscar winner has been a courtside staple at Knicks games for decades, and he’s traveled to watch them too. He’s in San Antonio for Game 5.

Spike Lee & John Turturro have landed in San Antonio and say hello to Allan Houston before Game 5. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZC5rD8eFLA — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 13, 2026

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney can be added to the list of people we didn’t know were Knicks fans. She’s in San Antonio for Game 5 wearing a Jalen Brunson shirt. Sweeney and boyfriend Scooter Braun were at Game 4, but weren't sitting courtside with the other A-listers. She apparently surprised him with tickets, so they didn't sit in celebrity row.

Charles Barkley: "Sydney Sweeney is here?" pic.twitter.com/7SYlOp9xvD — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 13, 2026

Tracy Morgan

Another MSG fixture, Tracy Morgan is in San Antonio for Game 5 after being at every game of the series so far.

Tracy Morgan, Spike Lee and the rest of the Knicks faithful are in San Antonio early for Game 5 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5veyKv6wzA — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2026

John Turturro

A Brooklyn native, Turturro has been a fixture at New York sporting events for decades. The Severance star was at Game 1 of the series in San Antonio and has made his way to Game 5.

Tracy Morgan, John Turturro, Giancarlo Esposito, Cam Skattebo and Spike Lee at Game 5 pic.twitter.com/qiZGx78eaB — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 14, 2026

Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet has been a ubiquitous presence at Knicks games throughout the postseason. He was at Game 1 and Game 2 in San Antonio, before being courtside for the two games at Madison Square Garden. The four-time Academy Award nominee is the leader of the next generation of Knicks fans.

Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet and Fat Joe are all in San Antonio for Game 5 of the NBA Finals ⭐ pic.twitter.com/qp7ca48Gi2 — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 13, 2026

Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller and his iPhone are in attendance again tonight. The Tropic Thunder star is reportedly collecting footage of the Knicks’ postseason run for a documentary. He’s recording everything courtside with an iPhone. He’s a lifelong fan of the franchise and has been at every game of the series so far.

Fat Joe

The 55-year-old Bronx-born rapper has been at every game of the 2026 NBA Finals and, like the others on this list, he was not going to miss a chance to see the Knicks clinch a title.

Patrick Ewing

The Hall of Famer is a Knicks legend and made the trip to San Antonio for Game 5. Ewing was New York’s center the last two times the team made the NBA Finals, in 1994 and ‘99. His Knicks teams came up short in both series. He’s hoping they don’t this time.

Patrick Ewing arrives to Game 5 pic.twitter.com/jomfW5b2KX — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 13, 2026

Allan Houston

The 55-year-old Houston has made the trek to San Antonio to see if his former team can finally win a title. The two-time All-Star began his career in Detroit and was a member of the Pistons for three seasons. He joined the Knicks before the 1996-97 season and spent the rest of his career there, as he played his last game in 2005.

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