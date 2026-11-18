JJ Watt's wife, Kealia Watt, is taking a look back down memory lane beginning with their first date.

Kealia and J.J. began dating in 2016 after being introduced by his former Houston Texans teammate Brian Cushing (who is married to Kealia's sister, Megan). They would later get engaged in May 2019 when the NFL star proposed in the Bahamas and married on February 15, 2020.

The two welcomed their sons: Koa James Watt in October 2022 and their second son Niko Benjamin Watt in June 2025.

Now, the former professional soccer star is giving fans a taste of the beginning of their love story.

Ertz and Watts Reveal Their First Date Stories

May 7, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Zach Ertz and wife Julie Ertz at UFC 274 at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On a new episode of Kealia's podcast, the "Style of Play" podcast which she co-hosts with Julie Ertz, she recalled the first date with the NFL star.

Ertz, who is married to former NFL star Zach Ertz, kicked off the conversation by sharing her first date with her now-husband. Julia told Kealia that they met in college and would mostly hang out on campus.



She then shared that their first official date was at Chipotle, noting that it was "somewhat affordable," to which Kealia replied, "That's so sweet."

Kealia Watt Reveals What J.J. Watt Planned For Their First Date

Apr 16, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (left) and US Women's National Soccer Team player Kealia Ohai (right) watch during practice before game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julia then revealed that they would have "fancier" dates at P.F. Chang's.

Julia then turned the spotlight on Kealia to share where she and J.J. first went on a date, which she noted was at the height of both of the soccer player's and the NFL star's careers.

"We went swimming at his house, just the two of us," Kealia responded, then noting that they were "just swimming," to which she compared their interaction during the date to a "middle school dance."

The date didn't end there. Despite having wet hair from swimming, and only wearing sweats, J.J. insisted that they go somewhere else to continue.

"Let's go to TopGolf," J.J. says.

Kealia then tells Julia how, despite being an athlete -- both Kealia and Julia are former professional soccer stars -- she doesn't feel confident in playing golf.

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai look on prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Julie I am so bad at golf. It's not funny or cute; it's just kind of annoying," Kealia explains.

J.J. insisted that she still looked great and that they should just go anyway, which they ended up doing.

"When I look back on it, it was so stressful. I really liked him, but I was down about the date," Kealia says.

J.J. playfully wrote in the comments section, "Still trying to make up for that first date to this day! 🤣🤦🏼‍♂️

Kealia Watt and J.J. Watt Are Suceeding In Post Athletic Careers

After 12 seasons with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, J.J. announced his retirement from the NFL in 2022. Kealia, who last played for the Chicago Red Stars in 2021, never made an official announcement about her retirement, but J.J. shared in an interview with People in September 2023 that she was finished with her soccer career.

Now, the couple is focused on family life as well as their careers in broadcasting and investment in sports teams. Kealia works as a sideline analyst and contributor for Amazon Prime Video’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) coverage.



J.J. is the lead NFL game analyst for CBS Sports, and last month he signed a multi-year deal with the broadcaster. In addition to their broadcasting roles, the couple were announced as minority investors in the English club Burnley FC in May 2023.