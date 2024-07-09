Ridiculously ripped J.J. Watt preparing for NFL comeback? (PHOTO)
Could J.J. Watt pull a Tom Brady?
No, not a divorce – don’t be silly.
He looks and seems very happy with wife Kealia (Mae Ohai) Watt, a former National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) player, and their nearly 2-year-old son Koa.
He’s currently preparing for his second season as an analyst on the CBS pregame show “NFL Today.”
Last year on that show he said: “I'm at peace with my decision (to retire).”
But, and this is a VERY BIG and buffed but, Watt posted a pic of his latest workout in Arizona and to say he is ridiculously ripped is putting it mildly. Plus, there’s the cryptic word “progress” there.
Toward what, we ask?
Hmmm. The form Houston Texan may be of sound mind with his decision and his life is good, but the three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro is missing one thing from his impressive resume: a Super Bowl ring.
This May on the “The Pat McAfee Show” Watt said: “He is ‘willing and available’ to unretire if the Texans need him this season."
And he told Texans coach DeMeco Ryans this:
"I’ve had 12 great years in this league and I’m very thankful to have walked away healthy and playing great," Watt said. "I told DeMeco last year, I said, ‘Don’t call unless you absolutely need it, but if you ever do call, I’ll be there.’"
The Texans, led by future superstar QB C.J. Stroud, are the reigning AFC South champions and Watt’s return could push them to the Super Bowl.
But Watt also told Ryans: “I’m not going to keep training the way I’ve been training, but he knows that if he ever truly does need it, I’ll be there for him. But I don’t anticipate that happening − they’ve got a very good group."
Sure, JJ, sure.
If he keeps looking this swoll, our bet is that Watt will be lured out of retirement by midseason.
