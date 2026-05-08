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Joe Burrow's GF Olivia Responds to Nick Bosa's GF Ella's Pink Swimsuit Post

Nick Bosa's girlfriend Ella Ailiff showed off her pink swimsuit, which sparked a reaction from Joe Burrow's girlfriend, Olivia Ponton.
Grant Young|
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

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San Francisco 49ersCincinnati Bengals

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the NFC's best teams for the past decade. Yet, they still don't have a Super Bowl championship during this time.

There's a case to be made that San Francisco's championship window has closed. The biggest reason for this is that quarterback Brock Purdy was given a five-year, $265 million contract extension last May. Purdy was on a rookie contract before that, which meant that San Francisco could allocate all that money toward other roster pieces.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

This gave the 49ers arguably the most talented roster in all of football. But they still couldn't convert it into a Super Bowl.

But that's not to say that San Francisco isn't still talented. They boast plenty of standout players on offense and defense, several of whom should make a major impact next season. The most notable is star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who had to miss almost all of last year because he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97)
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Just because Bosa wasn't on the field last season doesn't mean he wasn't active. This was shown by him getting a girlfriend, influencer Ella Ailiff, about midway through San Francisco's season.

Bosa's not being able to compete allowed these two to spend a lot of time together. Ailiff was also present at the wedding of Nick's brother, edge rusher Joey Bosa, showing that she's already integrating into the football family.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa
Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ella Ailiff's Pink Swimsuit Posts Sparks Reaction from Olivia Ponton

Ailiff has done a great job amassing her own social media following. And she gave followers something to talk about on May 6, when she posted a series of photos in a pink swimsuit that appeared to be on a tennis court on her Instagram.

The post was captioned, "Match point 🤸🏼".

There were plenty of comments on the post. But perhaps the most notable were the two messages that Olivia Ponton, the girlfriend of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, included.

"Holy crap ella," Ponton wrote in one comment. She then added, "Oh my god" in a subsequent comment on the post.

Olivia Ponton
Olivia Ponton | IMAGO / imageSPACE

It's unclear exactly how Ponton and Ailiff know each other. But since they're both models and influencers, one would imagine that their paths have crossed at some point.

While Bosa might be chasing Burrow around on the field, there is clearly a respect between the two—at least when it comes to their girlfriends.

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Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.