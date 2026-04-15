Nick Bosa's Girlfriend Ella Wears Elegant Blue Dress to Brother Joey's Wedding

While the Watt brothers might have had a compelling case when JJ was still playing, it's now hard to argue that the Bosa brothers are the most dominant brother duo in the NFL right now, especially when it comes to the defensive line.

Unfortunately, Nick Bosa wasn't able to showcase his greatness during the San Francisco 49ers' past season, as he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 that forced him to miss the rest of the year. But it seems likely that he'll be back to 100% when the 2026-27 season begins.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Joey Bosa played for the Buffalo Bills in 2025 and finished with 5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles, the latter of which was the best in all of football.

Joey remains a free agent this offseason. His and Nick's mother, Cheryl Bosa, tried to manifest her sons playing on the same team by posting an edited photo of Nick and Joey wearing 49ers jerseys next to each other on her Instagram account.

Nick Bosa's mom posted this edit with his brother Joey in a 49ers uniform on her Instagram story 👀 pic.twitter.com/4vOx1xFmMu — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) March 15, 2026

While there's a chance Joey might indeed join the 49ers in free agency, it might be tough for San Francisco to free up enough cap space to make that a possibility.

Cheryl Bosa Shares Wholesome Moments From Joey's Wedding on Instagram

Although Joey is still a free agent in his professional life, he's off the market and already has a ring in his personal life. This is because he got married to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Kassdikian, over the weekend in Napa Valley, California.

Cheryl Bosa shared an Instagram collage featuring several photos of the event, which looked to be confined to mostly family and close friends. Cheryl's post was captioned, "Best day ever!"

Among the photos shown is one with Nick Bosa, his girlfriend Ella Ailiff, and Joey's bride Amanda smiling. Amanda is wearing a white outfit (befitting her role that weekend), and Ella is wearing a blue dress.

As for Cheryl, she's wearing a floral pink dress, which she shared several photos of in the collage.

Nick and Ella have been dating since some point in the fall of 2025. Ailiff is a social media influencer and has done a good job building on her platform and following, especially after the added attention that dating Nick has brought her.

Yet, this weekend seemed to be all about Joey and Amanda during what was their special day. The only way their wedding could have been better for Cheryl is if it came with an announcement that the 49ers had signed Joey.

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images