Joe Burrow’s travel game-day fits always turn heads, but for him, it’s about more than making a fashion statement.

Burrow's comfy-yet-bold taste is what keeps him true to himself as he navigates life as one of the NFL’s biggest names.



In a recent ESPN "30 for 30" interview with Marty Smith, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback opened up about his fashion choices, sharing the thought process behind his wardrobe change up from college to now.



"I'm the introspective, goofy kid from small town Ohio," Burrow said. "In college, you wear suits to the games; that's what you do. That's what I did in my first year in the NFL, and I was like, 'Why am I wearing these suits?'"

Joe Burrow feels at home on the Bengals and in the world of fashion 💪 pic.twitter.com/QpfCoWWQ8n — 30 for 30 (@30for30) November 23, 2026

Joe Burrow's Fashion Sense Screams Comfy Chic

At some point, Burrow realized that reaching the NFL meant he could finally dress however he wanted and use fashion as another way to express himself.



"I was like, let me start wearing some things that I actually enjoy - I think look good, and I think feel good on my body," Burrow said.



Fans never know what Burrow will show up wearing when he steps off the plane or arrives at the stadium, but one thing is certain: he knows how to pull off just about anything.

From his iconic pink jackets and cargo pants to a Pikachu hoodie that he somehow made look chic en route to Madrid earlier this season.

Fashion Makes Burrow Feel a Sense of Normalcy as One of the NFL's Best Quarterbacks

Burrow admits that feeling normal is “rare” when you're one of the NFL’s biggest stars.

However, have the freedom to choose what he wants to wear, along with moments away from the spotlight, gives him a sense of normalcy and peace of mind.



His style, which he simply calls “his own,” has earned him recognition beyond the football field. His fashion sense has taken him from the runway in Paris for Vogue to the front row at Milan Fashion Week this past summer.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is in Italy for Milan Fashion Week



(via GQ Sports/IG) pic.twitter.com/NhWfvm7NOn — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) June 22, 2026

And it's in those fashion circles that Burrow believes he can truly be himself and free from the unsolicited opinions of NFL fans or the comments of teammates about his style choices.



"The biggest things in those environments is that I feel like a normal person," Burrow said. "That's been something that I have longed for for several years after everything kind of blew up."



Burrow won't be out of the spotlight anytime soon. He entered Week 11 against the Washington Commanders as the NFL's MVP favorite, having thrown for 2,795 yards and 27 touchdowns through his first nine games of the season. And naturally, he showed up to the "Monday Night Football" matchup in style.







