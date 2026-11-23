Two of Fantasy football's best quarterbacks take center stage monday night as Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals face Jayden Daniels' Washington Commanders.

Burrow and Daniels will feature in this DraftKings lineup, but who will join the Fantasy playmakers?

Joe Burrow - Captain ($16,500)

Burrow is compiling a MVP-caliber season and looks to add to his season tally in a favorable matchup against the Washington Commanders. The two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year is averaging 25.8 FPPG this season and looks to bump his average against a leaky Commanders pass defense.

The Commanders allow 244.8 passing yards per game, second most in the NFL. The abundance of passing yards allowed translated to opposing QBs feasting in Fantasy as the Commanders allow 19.4 FPPG to opposing wide receivers.

Burrow's Fantasy excellence this season and matchup against a suspect Washington Commanders pass defense makes the Pro-Bowl QB worth the salary increase at captain.

Three minutes and two seconds of absolute BAGWORK from Joe Burrow



MVP on the way 🔜



(via @NFLPerformances) pic.twitter.com/6qvbif1WFN — BurrowOnListd (@BurrowOnListd) November 23, 2026

Ja'Marr Chase ($11,600)

Chase is Burrow's favorite weapon and needs accompany the QB in any lineup. The All-Pro riled off three straight games of 30-plus PPR points performances and looks to add another against the Commanders. Chase is matchup proof and should beast against the previously mentioned leaky Commanders pass defense.

Jayden Daniels ($10,000)

Daniels will be the lone Commander in this lineup. The Commanders QB has the tools to produce Fantasy points and the game script will help Daniels stack Fantasy points this week.

The Commanders will more than likely be playing with a negative game script against the high-powered Bengals offense. The negative game scripts will place Daniels in more dropbacks to rack up passing yards. Daniels will also have more opportunities to scramble in the negative game script.

JAYDEN DANIELS FINDS STEFON DIGGS TO TAKE THE LEAD 🤯



DIGGS AFTER SCORING: “I’M LIKE THAT!” 🔥



(Via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/FX8PIHEvNb — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2026

Evan McPherson ($5,400)

McPherson should see plenty of volume thanks to being a part of the third-highest scoring offense in the NFL. The Bengals kicker saw five extra point opportunities in the last four games with two field goal attempts to go along with the extra points the past two weeks.

McPherson has a safe floor thanks to the abundance of extra points opportunities and has the potential for a high-ceiling Fantasy game if some 50-plus yards field goal attempts come along.

Mike Gesicki ($4,600)

The Commanders allow the second-most FPPG to opposing tight ends with a 17.2 FPPG average, which sets up Gesicki for a productive Fantasy day. Gesicki stands out as the third receiving option behind Chase and Tee Higgins thanks to the Bengals tight end's knack to find the end zone.

Gesicki is tied with Higgns for second-most receiving touchdowns on the Bengals with six touchdowns, one behind Chase for the lead. The veteran tight end should have ample opportunities for red-zone work in this matchup.

Drew Sample ($1,600)

Sample is in the same boat as Gesicki with the favorable Fantasy matchup against the Commanders. Sample outsnapped Gesicki the last two games and scored a touchdown last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sample will be on the field enough against a favorable matchup to make an impact in Fantasy at high salary.

Joe Burrow connects with Drew Sample for the first TD of the game 🗣️



PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1xPsaGlfV8 — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News