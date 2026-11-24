Joe Burrow's ability to carry the Cincinnati Bengals' offense has caught the attention of Troy Aikman — and the Hall of Fame quarterback believes there are few players in NFL history who can handle the same responsibilities as Burrow.

On the Monday Night Football pregame show, Aikman assessed the Bengals' offense, praising Burrow while questioning how much the Bengals do to make life easier for their QB. His point went beyond Burrow's accuracy or the talent surrounding him.

“I think when you watch them, they don’t run the ball, they don’t have play action, and they don’t throw screens,” Aikman said. “I mean, they do nothing to take anything off of this quarterback’s plate, and yet he can handle it. And there’s not many guys that can.”

Aikman Praises Joe Burrow’s Command of Bengals’ Offense

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; ESPN's Troy Aikman stands on the field prior to a game between Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aikman put Burrow among rare company when discussing his ability to succeed with that workload.

“Very few in the history of the league are capable of playing the game that Burrow has played, and yet he always stays ahead of the chains,” Aikman said.

For Aikman, much of that comes down to how quickly Burrow reads what a defense is presenting. The short passing game gives Cincinnati another way to move the ball, with Burrow willing to take a checkdown to keep the offense on schedule.

“He uses the quick passing game, the checkdown, as an extension of the run game,” Aikman said. “He knows where to go with the football, and you can’t fool him.”

That poses a difficult choice for opposing defenses, just as Aikman did throughout his 12-year career. Selected No. 1 overall in the 1989 NFL Draft, the former Oklahoma and UCLA QB threw for just under 33,000 passing yards in his professional career, made the Pro Bowl six times, and won three Super Bowls.

Aikman explained that zone coverage allows Burrow to pick apart available openings, while bringing pressure and playing man coverage leaves defenders with difficult assignments against Cincinnati's receivers.

Burrow's ability to recognize those approaches and identify the right answer stood out most in Aikman's pre-game assessment.

“He’s just got a really good feel for what defenses are trying to do and where to go with the football,” Aikman said. “And I just think he’s got as good a command of the position as anybody, certainly in the game today.”

The high praise is significant coming from Aikman. It also raises a fair question for the Bengals: How much more could Cincinnati get from their offense by finding additional ways to ease Burrow's workload?

Check out the video of Aikman below:

Troy Aikman on Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/oIhgEMyPh8 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) November 24, 2026

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