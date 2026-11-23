The Washington Commanders beat the Giants 24–21 with a touchdown drive between two late defensive stops. Dan Quinn liked the finish. He also wants to know whether his team can do it again.



The Bengals have scored at least 30 points in five straight games, and Washington is still working through its problems in pass coverage. Offensive coordinator David Blough said his group has not reached its standard, either. Monday night gives both sides another chance to show where they stand.



From Quinn’s review of the Giants game through Saturday’s final practice, these 10 quotes tell the story of Washington’s week before facing Cincinnati.

10. Sam Hartman — “Maybe I’ll just bring the whole team”

Question: If Hartman can bring people from his life onto The Bachelor, would he bring anyone from the Commanders?



“I’d bring the whole team if I could. I think maybe, I know towards the end you get to do, like, a home or they kind of meet the family thing. I think maybe I’ll just bring the whole team because that is my family right now. They probably know me the best in the world. So I think that would be a good barometer for her and myself to kind of see what I’m about and what she’s about.”

9. Antonio Williams — “I always watch them from the sideline”

Question: Is there anything about Ja’Marr Chase’s game that Williams would like to bring into his own?



“Definitely. I think one of the things that really makes him special is his ability just to make guys miss and run through tackles after the catch. But this year I’ve actually had the opportunity to watch, like, a lot of the top guys that we’ve gone against. So I always, you know, watch them from the sideline and see what they’re doing on the field in person.”

8. Deatrich Wise — “We have to cage the quarterback”

Question: Burrow likes to step up through the B gaps when he escapes pressure. How can Washington take that away?



“As a defensive line, we have to cage the quarterback. So when we do have pressure, make sure there’s no holes or leaky gaps that he can run through and gain 15 yards plus.”

7. Jayden Daniels — “It was worth it”

Question: In the 2024 Bengals game, how did Daniels decide to throw to Terry McLaurin in single coverage with a free rusher coming at him?



“I think it was more so like I’m going to throw the ball to Terry and whatever happens, I got to pick myself up, somebody else pick me up off the ground. You know, at that moment, but it was worth it.”

6. Jeremy Reaves — “He knows where the hot is”

Question: Why is Burrow so good against the blitz?



“He knows where the hot is. He can see it. Like I said, elite processing. He sees the hot and he’s right now to it. And those guys are great run after catch. So he just gets the ball in their hands quick and then lets them go and make plays. When you got two dudes like that on the outside and you got a running back like [Chase] Brown and you got a tight end, you just want to get the ball to those guys’ hands and let them be playmakers like they are.”



Brown entered Week 11 leading all NFL running backs with 47 receptions, giving Burrow a reliable outlet underneath when teams bring pressure.

5. Dan Quinn — “It’s a weapon worth doing”

Question: What did Quinn like about Washington’s no-huddle sequence against the Giants, and why did the offense wait until the fourth quarter to use it again?



“We did make that decision just to, one, have that as part of the game plan. To say, this would be something we think that we wanted to get to, to move quickly. And so we’ll have that available in the games moving forward when we want to choose to use it. But I do think it’s a weapon worth doing. Sometimes it’s even by a personnel group, just to stay in this group to get going. And so having, I don’t know how to say this, more guys, just I felt like the last couple weeks, we found a better rhythm of people not in and out. And so I think that plays into it too, to stay in this group and get them going for a while.”

4. Daronte Jones — “We gotta be tighter in coverage”

Question: What techniques must Washington’s cornerbacks keep in mind against Cincinnati’s receivers?



“Where’s his split? What leverage am I playing? And then when I have my leverage, I have to own my leverage. ... And then you gotta be tight enough to contest the catch. You gotta compete. That’s gonna be huge. ... But we can’t make it a seven-on-seven pitch and catch all over the field and can’t have that. We gotta be tighter in coverage.”

3. David Blough — “We really haven’t reached it as an offensive unit yet”

Question: How has Washington’s defense helped the offense during games?



“I think for our players specifically, they feel the confidence of that. You feel like our defense is running off after a sack or a turnover and you’re like, ‘Man, these guys, if we score seven tonight, if we score 10 tonight, we score 13 or 14, whatever it may be, we got a chance to win this game.’ But, at the same point, we wanna live up to our standard of execution and things like that. And we really haven’t reached it as an offensive unit yet. So it’s being able to run the ball efficiently; it’s being able to be explosive in the passing game. We have done a good job taking care of the football, but we gotta be better on third down. And then I think when we can kind of piece a full game together, it’ll really help our defense out as well.”



Entering Week 11, Washington’s offense ranked 30th on third down, and Cincinnati’s 30th-ranked third-down defense gives Blough’s unit an opening to extend drives and address its red-zone issues.

2. Sam Cosmi — “The division is very much accessible to us”

Question: Does Cosmi see a path for Washington to go on a run after the Giants win?



“For sure. I mean, I think we could compete with anybody coming down this pipe. So we got to keep stacking them and getting wins and putting wins in the win column. From that standpoint, the division is very much accessible to us. So we just got to win ball games here. It’s that simple. Execute and we got a shot for sure.”

1. Dan Quinn — “Can you do it again?”

Question: How much did the Giants win change Washington’s opportunities in the second half of the season?



“You take advantage of an opportunity. And when you miss them, there’s regret. And when you take advantage of them, I think it does provide something of proof to say, ‘This is how you can operate and do that.’ And so the proof is in, can you do it again? Can you do it again? And so that’s the response with the group. And that’s what I’m looking for.”

Kickoff between the Commanders and Bengals is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium on ESPN and FOX 5 DC. Full viewing, streaming, and radio details are available in our How to Watch Commanders vs. Bengals guide.