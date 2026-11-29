A month after news broke that Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson had reportedly ended their relationship, the former college cheerleader was back in familiar territory: the sidelines of a North Carolina football game.

This time, however, someone else was standing beside her.

Hudson, 25, was photographed alongside an unidentified man at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday, Nov. 28, as Belichick's Tar Heels hosted rival NC State in their regular-season finale.

Jordon Hudson Seen With Mystery Man at UNC Game Coached by Ex Bill Belichick https://t.co/KiT9OobPv2 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 28, 2026

The outing marked Hudson's first reported public appearance since news of the couple's split surfaced in late October.

And it came just days after Belichick made it abundantly clear that he had no interest in publicly discussing his love life.

Jordon Hudson Returns to UNC Sidelines With Mystery Man

Dressed in a belted Carolina blue trench coat, white boots and oversized dark sunglasses, Hudson was photographed smiling and socializing at field level ahead of Saturday's rivalry game.

The man accompanying her wore a cream-colored striped collared sweater, black shorts and white sneakers. Both sported credentials around their necks.

According to TMZ, the two were also seen conversing with another man on the field before spending time in a stadium suite with other guests.

The nature of their relationship remains unknown. TMZ reported that it had contacted Hudson's representatives for comment but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Hudson's presence in Chapel Hill is perhaps less surprising than the timing of her appearance. Despite her reported breakup with Belichick, she has maintained ties to the legendary football coach, both personally and professionally.

She was also in attendance for UNC's home game against Syracuse just days before news of their reported separation became public.

Bill Belichick Recently Shut Down Questions About Jordon Hudson

On Oct. 30, TMZ reported that Belichick, 74, and Hudson had quietly ended their romantic relationship in late 2025, nearly a year before the news became public.

According to the outlet, the two have remained friends and business partners. They even spent time together on Nantucket in July, months after their reported breakup. Belichick has long had ties to Nantucket, where he has amassed an extensive real estate portfolio over the years.

Their relationship, which became public in June 2024, began after a chance encounter on a flight in February 2021. Over the ensuing years, Hudson became a regular presence at Belichick's professional engagements, red carpet appearances and, eventually, North Carolina football games.

Neither has publicly confirmed the breakup.

When a reporter raised the subject during a UNC press conference shortly after news of their split, Belichick responded with a question of his own.

"Do you work for a tabloid now?"

“Do you work for a tabloid now?”



Bill Belichick snaps at a reporter for asking about his rumored breakup with Jordon Hudson 😳 pic.twitter.com/EIqQqY1M3H — OutKick (@Outkick) November 2, 2026

The eight-time Super Bowl champion subsequently said he would keep his personal relationships private.

By Saturday afternoon, Belichick had considerably more pressing matters to attend to. North Carolina defeated NC State in its regular-season finale, securing bowl eligibility in the process.

Hudson, meanwhile, was there to see it unfold.