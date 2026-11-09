Josh Allen Gives Rare Interview on Dad Life, Wife Hailee Steinfeld, New Baby

Josh Allen and wife Hailee Steinfeld are still getting used to life as new parents, and it's a fairly big adjustment for the Buffalo Bills quarterback.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, in April 2026, giving Allen a whole new role to figure out away from the football field. They've already celebrated their first Halloween with their daughter and lots of other little milestones.

Between the demands of an NFL season and the joys of having a newborn at home, there's lots to learn along the way. Allen's used to handling pressure in front of thousands of fans, but fatherhood comes with a different kind of playbook.

Josh Allen Reveals Adjustments to Dad Life With Wife Hailee Steinfeld

In an exclusive interview published on Thursday, November 5, 2026, for The Healthy's new "How I Healthspan" series, Allen opens up about the habits and wellness routines that help him stay at the top of his game.

The conversation covers lots of ground, including adjusting to life as a new dad with wife Steinfeld, getting used to less sleep, his not-so-secret sweet tooth, and the recovery tools he relies on to keep himself feeling good.

Apparently, even NFL quarterbacks have to find ways to balance the demands of the job with life at home.

Allen offers a rare personal look at how this couple is adjusting, with their new sleep routine as new parents and his diet. He's not the most public guy, unlike Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's very public relationship, which is what makes this talk with Allen so unique.

On adjusting his nighttime routine as a new dad, Allen says, "There's definitely been less TV now. When we put [our daughter] down, we [Allen and his wife, Steinfeld] give ourselves 35 to 40 minutes to maybe watch something, or decompress and talk, which you have to do. But definitely less screen time before bed, which I think is extremely beneficial."

Josh Allen Reveals His Sweet Tooth and Favorite Recovery Tools

Even an elite NFL quarterback has a weakness, and Allen isn't exactly shy about admitting his. When it comes to food, the Buffalo Bills star has a serious sweet tooth.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts after a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Oh, I'm a huge sweets guy. Chocolate chip cookies are just the death of me. A chocolate chip cookie is gonna get consumed," he told The Healthy. "Recently I've stopped doing that, and instead I'll have, which probably isn't the best thing, but in my mind it's better, I do like fruit for dessert..."

Allen also shared a few wellness tools that have earned a regular spot in his routine. The sauna is at the top of his list, but he's also a fan of Therabody's Theragun and a newer recovery setup the Bills have been trying out.

"I think the sauna, to me, is by far and away the best thing from that point of view. My Theragun from Therabody is something I use a lot," he said, adding that he's going to try out the Ammortal [Chamber], too.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen breaks out of the pocket against the Vikings and Smith. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen and Steinfeld also held their annual Halloween party for the Bills this year following the team's bye week, and it was quite a shindig.