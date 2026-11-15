There aren't many college golfers who can call Tiger Woods for advice. For Kai Trump, that relationship has become especially meaningful at a time when she would rather be anywhere but on the sidelines.

The 19-year-old University of Miami freshman is recovering from her second wrist surgery in nine months, an injury setback that has brought her first college golf season to an early end.

It's a frustrating start to a chapter she had been looking forward to for years. But while Kai can't compete right now, she hasn't lost her connection to the game or the people who have helped her along the way.

Among them is Woods, the 15-time major champion who is dating her mother, Vanessa Trump.

In a recent interview with Golfweek, Kai offered a rare, affectionate glimpse into their relationship. And her answer said far more about how she feels about Woods than his impressive golf résumé ever could.

Kai Trump Shares Heartfelt Comments About Tiger Woods

Asked how much Woods helps her with golf, Kai didn't hesitate.

"He's the best," she told Golfweek. "I love him so much, and he's a great guy, and he helps me whenever I want."

For a young golfer trying to find her footing at the collegiate level, having Woods available for advice is an extraordinary resource. But what stood out about Kai's response wasn't his expertise. It was how warmly she spoke about him.

Woods and Vanessa publicly confirmed their relationship in March 2025, bringing together two families with a shared passion for golf.

Kai and Woods' son, Charlie, have also spent time around the same competitive golf circles, including the 2025 Junior Invitational.

Now, with Kai facing an extended stretch away from competition, Woods' presence carries a different kind of significance.

Few athletes understand the frustration of injuries quite like Woods, whose own career has been interrupted repeatedly by surgeries and lengthy recoveries.

Kai is getting an early lesson in that side of professional sports.

Kai Trump Opens Up About Difficult Start to College Golf Career

Kai arrived at Miami eager to begin the next stage of her golf career. Instead, much of her freshman season has been spent recovering, watching her teammates compete and waiting for another opportunity. The young golfer also recently gave a behind-the-scenes look into her luxe college apartment.

She made her collegiate debut as an individual at the Golfweek Fall Classic earlier this fall, but reinjured her wrist on a shot near a cart path.

After competing again at the Golfweek Put Me In Coach Invitational in early October, she underwent a second operation.

The setback also cost her a return appearance at The Annika, the LPGA event where she made her tour debut in 2025.

Speaking with Golfweek while supporting her Miami teammates at the tournament, Kai admitted that being unable to play has been difficult.

"I had two surgeries in, like, nine months," she said. "I want to take my time."

She has no timetable for returning to practice and will miss the remainder of the season.

It's hardly how she imagined her first year of college golf. Still, Kai seems determined not to let a disappointing few months dictate what comes next.

"I wish I was playing," she said. "I wish I was traveling on my team, playing college golf right now. But everything happens for a reason, and right now, it's just not my time."

Rather than rush back, she's thinking about the years of golf she hopes are still ahead.

"I'm gonna get healthy so that I can definitely play for the rest of my life and not have these injuries that I've had," she said.

It's a perspective that can be difficult to maintain when you're 19 and watching a season slip away.

For now, Kai is staying involved with her team, supporting her friends and giving her wrist the time it needs to heal.

And although she would undoubtedly prefer to be competing alongside her Miami teammates, she has no shortage of encouragement as she works toward her return.

That includes Woods, whom she clearly values for much more than his ability to help her with a golf swing.

