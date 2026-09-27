Travis Kelce and Andy Reid had the same mood board when it came to picking out their outfits for the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins matchup.

The Chiefs hit the road for their first away game of the season on Sunday, Sept. 27, against the Dolphins.





Kelce did his usual tunnel walk, sporting a custom Tom Ford Kelly Green suit. The Chiefs tight end kept his look casual, wearing a black T-shirt underneath. He accessorized his look with a single silver chain and brown gradient sunglasses.

While Kelce chose a laid-back approach for his green suit, the Chiefs' head coach pulled out a more classic variation. Reid wore his forest-green suit with a white collared button-up dress shirt and a tie, showing off various shades of green in a slanted design. For accessories, Reid kept it to a minimum, wearing only a watch on his left wrist and a Chiefs pin on his suit jacket.

Travis Kelce & Andy Reid both going green with their Gameday outfits. 👌



Stylish as always. 🤵‍♂️



(Pics via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/VYJ5B8pHM2 — Eddie (@EddieRes) September 27, 2026

They can now coin the suits "lucky green" after the Chiefs defeated the Dolphins 24-10.

Andy Reid Gets Fitted For Travis Kelce's Wedding

Reid was among the 1,000 guests who attended Kelce's wedding to Taylor Swift over the summer. The two said "I do" on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

It came as no surprise that the Chiefs' head coach snagged an invite to the wedding, but in the weeks leading up to Kelce's big day, Reid commented on purchasing a tuxedo for the ceremony and switching up his diet.

"Well, listen, I've cut back on the cheeseburgers a bit now that I'm older so I can get in the tuxedo," he said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show" back in May.

Reid ended up picking up a custom Peters Clothiers black tuxedo for the couple's special day.

Was Taylor Swift At The Chiefs-Dolphins Game?

Kelce's better half was not at the Dolphins game but she did attend the first two games of the season when they faced the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts earlier this month.

Swift's last attendance at the Chiefs and Colts matchup on Sept. 20, she had a viral moment when she celebrated Kelce's touchdown. The pop star jumped out of her seat and pointed to her wedding ring, yelling, "That's my husband!"

Taylor Swift reacts to Travis Kelce’s touchdown during the Chiefs game:



“That’s my husband!” pic.twitter.com/fswhVzrXm9 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 21, 2026

The Chiefs tight end spoke about the viral moment on his "New Heights" podcast alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, later that week.

“Just doing my deed as a husband,” Travis told Jason after they replayed the clip.

"Listen man, proud wife, baby. Gotta make my girl proud,” Travis added.

For the past season, Swift has only attended Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium. The next possible game she could attend would be the Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Oct. 18. However, the Chiefs' next game has them back on the road to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 4.