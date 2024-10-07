The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Karl Anthony-Towns' gf Jordyn Woods’ amazing Knicks surprise flex

The social media influencer surprised her NBA man in Charlotte wearing Knicks gear even though she had a fancy soiree obligation across the country the previous night.

Matthew Graham

June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree.
June 8, 2024: Jordyn Woods attends the Azazie Midsummer Soiree. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Jordyn Woods is a dedicated girlfriend, especially with her new Knicks fandom.

Even though the social media influencer and fashion designer had a prior obligation to attend the American Music Awards’ 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles, where she went full fangirl seeing pop legend Mariah Carey on her Instagram Stories, the new instantly famous New York Knicks WAG jet-setted across the country to Charlotte to catch Karl-Anthony Towns’ debut in a 111-109 victory against the Hornets.

It was a quick turnaround to go from glam in a shimmering silver long-sleeve minidress to a more casual fit in Knicks gear, where she promised she wasn’t bragging about her whirlwind weekend.

“*Disclaimer*,” she captioned her Instagram Stories post, which was busy as well. “This is not a flex because I love sleep so much but I haven’t slept in almost 24 hours to be able to pack for my events this week and pull up to surprise karl in charlotte for a few hours to see his first game in a Knicks jersey… cant’ wait to make it to a bed NOW!”

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods posting about her jet-setting weekend / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

Woods,27, went back to posting more of her glamorous night at the AMAs special from the previous night, where she was especially proud of her glittery tiny tiger clutch.

Jordyn Woods
Jordyn Woods shows off her tiny tiger clutch at the American Music Awards' 50th Anniversary Special / Jordyn Woods/Instagram

There will be a lot of pressure on Towns, 28, in the bright lights of the Big Apple, but he has the perfect partner that can help him navigate. Now hopefully she got some sleep!

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

