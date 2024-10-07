Karl Anthony-Towns' gf Jordyn Woods’ amazing Knicks surprise flex
Jordyn Woods is a dedicated girlfriend, especially with her new Knicks fandom.
Even though the social media influencer and fashion designer had a prior obligation to attend the American Music Awards’ 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles, where she went full fangirl seeing pop legend Mariah Carey on her Instagram Stories, the new instantly famous New York Knicks WAG jet-setted across the country to Charlotte to catch Karl-Anthony Towns’ debut in a 111-109 victory against the Hornets.
It was a quick turnaround to go from glam in a shimmering silver long-sleeve minidress to a more casual fit in Knicks gear, where she promised she wasn’t bragging about her whirlwind weekend.
“*Disclaimer*,” she captioned her Instagram Stories post, which was busy as well. “This is not a flex because I love sleep so much but I haven’t slept in almost 24 hours to be able to pack for my events this week and pull up to surprise karl in charlotte for a few hours to see his first game in a Knicks jersey… cant’ wait to make it to a bed NOW!”
Woods,27, went back to posting more of her glamorous night at the AMAs special from the previous night, where she was especially proud of her glittery tiny tiger clutch.
There will be a lot of pressure on Towns, 28, in the bright lights of the Big Apple, but he has the perfect partner that can help him navigate. Now hopefully she got some sleep!
