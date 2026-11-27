Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went viral last Sunday during the team's Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers for a heated sideline exchange with right tackle Brian O’Neill.



The moment unfolded after Cousins had been sacked once and hit another six times, prompting the quarterback to lose his cool in just his second game back with the Vikings.

Kirk Cousins letting his O-Line hear it 😳



(📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/NuYuVXehqP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 23, 2026

Kirk Cousins' Wife 'Loves' His Demanding Side

There were mixed feelings about the veteran quarterback yelling at his teammate, though Cousins appeared to only care about one person's thoughts.

While speaking to reporters this week, Cousins revealed with a big grin that his wife, Julia Cousins, had texted him after the incident, simply telling him, “Love to see the fire.”

"That's what she wants from me. That intensity and that demanding side of me that is there," Cousins said. "But at times I'll be deferential. And so she actually loved it. I don't know if Brian loved it in the moment, but I've just got to be myself.

"And the other thing is going over afterwards and kind of winking at him being like, 'Hey, I was a little too deep in the pocket too.' I told him on the plane, 'Hey, I'm watching film and I'm getting too deep in the pocket.' So it goes both ways."

Kirk Cousins’ wife loved him yelling at his O-lineman 😂



(📺 NBC) pic.twitter.com/0JwkHj4xKR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 26, 2026

O’Neill wasn’t alone in the Vikings’ offensive line struggling in that game. However, his long-standing relationship with Cousins, dating back to 2018 when they first became teammates, may have made him a more comfortable target as the quarterback let out his frustration.

Brian O'Neill Calls Out Vikings Offensive Line

O’Neill also may not have appreciated being on the receiving end of Cousins yelling, but he handled the moment well, acknowledging that he and the rest of the offensive line needed to “be better” for their quarterback.

“Me and Kirk have the kind of relationship built up over the years that he can say whatever he wants to me, and I’m not going to be offended," O’Neill said during a radio appearance on KFAN. "I’d rather have him be direct and be clear with what he’s feeling and what he expects from us than just be quiet, just sit there and just keep playing with the way it had been going.



"I certainly don’t think into it that much. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. He’s mild-mannered off the field, but on the field he’s always intense. That kind of interaction, although it doesn’t feel good, is probably necessary. That’s probably the reason he is who he is, because he can clearly take charge and run the huddle and run the sideline.”

The 7-3 Vikings will look to bounce back Sunday afternoon when they take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Week 12 matchup will mark Cousins’ first start at U.S. Bank Stadium since returning to Minnesota.