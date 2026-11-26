Kirk Cousins is set to make his first home start at U.S. Bank Stadium since rejoining the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month.

The matchup carries added significance for the veteran quarterback, who will face his former team, the Atlanta Falcons, on Sunday afternoon.

Cousins Considered Retiring

Cousins' return to Minnesota, though, might never have happened had he made a different decision during this past offseason.



The 38-year-old, who is in his 15th season, recently admitted he weighed retirement at the end of last year, but one particular moment made him realize he was far from ready to throw in the towel.

Kirk Cousins Got a Taste of What Could Be Next During Last Year's Playoffs

Last season after the Falcons season was over, Cousins had the opportunity to test his skills at sports broadcasting with CBS Sports' "NFL Today" as a guest analyst during the NFL playoffs.

Cousins filled in for Matt Ryan during CBS's Divisional Round and AFC Championship coverage, joining James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, and Kyle Long on the studio panel.

In a recent interview with Sports Spectrum, Cousins discussed his broadcasting experience and the moment he decided he would not be retiring from the NFL.

"When this past football season ended, I wasn't sure if I was going to need to be walking away from the game as a player," Cousins said. "This opportunity presented itself to do some broadcasting during the playoffs, and wanting to keep an open mind and not tell God what he had to do for me. I thought, 'Yeah, I'll go do this,' and that will kind of help be one more way to kind of keep our options open. I enjoyed the experience. I thought it was good to get out there and do it and learn and try something."

Kirk Cousins admits broadcasting playoff games showed him he wasn't ready to stop football: "I missed the feeling after a game flying home".



"When the season ended and I wasn't sure if I'd walk away from football as a player, I took a playoff broadcasting gig to keep my options… pic.twitter.com/oKgqwlyV3P — Chuks (@savemeChuks) November 25, 2026





Cousins' Broadcast Opportunity Stoked A Fire Inside of Him

While Cousins had a great experience analyzing playoff football, it was on the flight home that something didn't feel quite right. Cousins realized he missed playing football, not talking about it.

"I got on the plane to fly home from those broadcasting opportunities I missed the feeling after a game flying home," he said. "Not so much the physical part of flying home from a game. But, just the accomplishment, the sense of fulfilment that while broadcasting is a unique opportunity, it's not the same as being the man in the arena on the field playing.

"If anything, it kind of stoked my fire to want to get back on the field and continue to play, and I felt like that was one of the ways God was able to show me that there's more left on the field for me."

Nov 15, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cousins initially signed with the Raiders in April 2026 before returning to Minnesota via trade on November 10, 2026.

Since reuniting with the Vikings, Cousins has gotten off to a mixed start, recording 442 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions across two appearances, resulting in a win against the Packers and a loss to the 49ers,

Still, his overall production this season suggests he has plenty left in the tank. In 11 games so far, Cousins has totaled 2,782 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions between the Raiders and Vikings.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) celebrates after a victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week is another emotional twist as he plays against the Atlanta Falcons, where in March 2024 after leaving the Vikings, he signed a $180 million free-agent contract.



