Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Status of Wedding Plans With Jordyn Woods

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks are officially NBA champions for the first time since 1973.

It's a double-dose of excitement for Towns, because not only is he a champion but he's also getting ready to get married to his fiancée Jordyn Woods.

So, how is wedding planning coming along? Well, it isn't. Not yet, at least. Towns, after all, has been busy winning New York a championship.

On Tuesday, TMZ caught up with Towns at Raising Cane's in Times Square and asked him about the status of his wedding plans with Woods.

"I need to start planning. I need to start there," he told the publication. "The only thing I've been planning this whole time was an NBA championship."

That's a fair answer.

He also talked to the outlet about what it means to win the NBA championship with and for the Knicks.

"When I got to New York, I saw what we could be; and now, to see that actualized and to accomplish the vision, it's pretty special," Towns said.

Jordyn Woods Has a 'Good Luck Charm'

TMZ also spoke with Woods at the event and asked about her lucky bag.

During the NBA Finals, fans started to think that her orange citrus bag from her Woods by Jordyn brand was the Knicks' lucky charm.

"Everyone said the bag was a good luck charm on TikTok," Woods said, "But it wasn't until I couldn't bring the bag and that was the only game we lost that people really started believing the hype."

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Celebrated Win at Raising Cane's

Both Towns and Woods were at Raising Cane's in Times Square on Tuesday to celebrate the Knicks' title.

"It was great having KAT and Jordyn at Raising Cane's Global Flagship in Times Square to celebrate the Knicks' historic NBA Championship win," Raising Cane's owner and founder Todd Graves stated in a press release. "KAT had an incredible season and was instrumental in the Knicks' championship win as a leader both on and off the court."

Next up, Towns and Woods will continue their celebration at the Knicks' ticker-tape parade in New York City.

The parade is set for Thursday in Manhattan and will begin at 10 a.m. at Battery Park, travel north and wrap up at City Hall Plaza with a Key to the City ceremony. The New York City government will livestream the parade on YouTube, Facebook, X and their website.