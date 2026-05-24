Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Sat Courtside for Cavs-Knicks, But Didn’t Wear Their Playoff T-Shirts

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sat courtside in Cleveland on Saturday night as the Cavaliers hosted the Knicks for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals. While New York usually has the market cornered when it comes to celebrities sitting front and center, it's hard to argue that Taylor and Travis isn't at least equal to Timothée Chalamet and all his friends.

ESPN wasted no time showing Swift and Kelce in the first quarter, but Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson and Tim Legler made the curious decision to not actually say Swift's name on the broadcast and instead Breen called Swift "his fiancée,” and Jefferson called her “his girlfriend."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift locked in for Knicks-Cavs Game 3 👀 pic.twitter.com/OoiUXWa49T — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 24, 2026

They were obviously being funny about the more famous person in the relationship, but Legler unintentionally had the funniest line as he responded to Jefferson saying he had been invited to their upcoming wedding by asking if he could be his "and-one," which is an incredible thing for basketball fans to put on wedding RSVP's in the future.

Swift and Kelce got a huge ovation as they walked out onto the floor and Kelce tried to pump up the crowd by waving his arms.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce at Game 3 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Ilhux462Hh — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2026

Jefferson, who played two seasons in Cleveland himself, noted that Kelce was from Cleveland and while he was clearly trying to encourage the home fans, it is worth noting that Kelce and Swift did not follow the NEW RULES that the Cavaliers posted on social media on Saturday. Rule No. 1 clearly stats that "If you're in the building, you're in uniform. Playoff tee on from tip to final buzzer." Neither Swift nor Kelce was wearing "the damn shirt."

Dan Gilbert may have to get involved if they aren't screaming "defense" or trying their best to distract free throw shooters as the game goes on. And if they aren't standing during the fourth quarter, good luck getting tickets to Game 4.

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