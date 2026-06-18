Jalen Brunson and Wife Ali Make Knicks Parade a Family Outing

The New York Knicks celebrated their historic NBA championship win on Thursday with the ticker-tape parade in Manhattan.

While the team's' players were out in full force at the event, so were their families, and that includes Jalen Brunson and his wife, Dr. Ali Marks Brunson.

Jalen and Ali turned the event into a family outing, taking center stage at the event along with their daughter, Jordyn, who turns 2 years old this July.

Jalen Brunson, Ali and Daughter Jordyn Enjoy Parade Festivities

The NBA on ESPN shared footage of Brunson in the parade holding Jordyn on Instagram, and the two were surrounded by police keeping them safe. Fans flooded the comments section praising both Brunson and the NYPD.

"He’s on Michael Jackson level of fame," one said about Jalen's superstar status.

"Thanks to the NYPD for protecting him so he feels comfortable to celebrate with his daughter," another added, giving thanks to the police.

"He will be escorted wherever he goes in NYC for the rest of his life," one more gushed.

ESPN's SportsCenter shared a clip of Ali and Brunson celebrating amid confetti at the parade.

"Ali Brunson, Jalen's wife, has been there from the very beginning," it stated in the caption of the video, which also featured early photos of the couple together.

Jalen, Ali and Jordyn appeared to have a great time in the streets of Lower Manhattan, celebrating the Knicks' first NBA Championship victory in 53 years. Jalen also made an emotional speech at the event, which garnered a huge response from the crowd.

Ali Brunson Shares Memories From NBA Adventure

This isn't the first time fans have seen Brunson's family by his side during the Knicks' run to becoming NBA champions. Ali took to Instagram to share a range of photos from the past few weeks of their adventure with the caption: "My camera roll from the NBA finals. Surrounded by family & soaking up every minute of this."

The NBA has also the Brunson couple during this run. The league took to their social media accounts after the Knicks' Game 5 win to share video footage of Jalen and Ali hugging.

"Jalen Brunson and his wife, Ali Brunson, share a sweet moment after Brunson and the Knicks secured the 2026 NBA Championship," they captioned the video, along with a blue heart emoji.

Jalen, Ali and their little one weren't the only celebrities at the parade. Longtime Knicks fans Mariska Hargitay, Timothee Chalamet, Martha Stewart, Chris Rock, Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan and Ben Stiller were also spotted at the event. With the Knicks being the biggest city in the country's team, they don't have a shortage of celebrity supporters.