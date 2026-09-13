Lane Kiffin Takes LSU Hype to Another Level in a Way You Have to See to Believe

Lane Kiffin isn't your typical college football coach.

You should know that by now. When he makes an entrance, it has to be dramatic. It's larger than life. It's simply groundbreaking. So, it should really be no surprise that Kiffin shook things up during his Week 2 entrance to the LSU vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs game. He didn't just walk in like a normal coach.

For his Week 1 entrance, Kiffin and his family walked in with former LSU gymnast and social media star Livvy Dunne, as well as reality TV personality Brooks Nader. That was fun, but he had to top it.

Kiffin Walked Into Week 2 With Louisiana Superstars

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during warmups before the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Week 2, Kiffin walked down Victory Hill outside Tiger Stadium with rappers Lil Wayne and Boosie and former LSU safety Tyrann Mathieu. The walk was part of the team's celebrated pregame walk on their way into Tiger Stadium.

All three personalities are major Louisiana figures who champion the state's culture of hip-hop and strong football. Both Lil Wayne and Boosie are well known around LSU, and their music is a regular at sporting events.

Mathieu, lovingly called "The Honey Badger," is also an iconic figure in Louisiana. He currently plays in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints and is one of LSU's shining former players.

Kiffin and Lil Wayne Have a Long-Standing Friendship

Kiffin and Lil Wayne aren't strangers. Their friendship, or at least mutual respect for each other, goes back to 2009, when Lil Wayne mentioned Lane Kiffin in his song "Banned from TV." Kiffin was coaching at Tennessee at the time and made it known that he was happy about the shoutout.

He even said playing Lil Wayne's music around his team gave them a little extra "street cred."

"We're Lil Wayne fans," Kiffin said, according to the St. Augustine Record. "We played him a number of times out here before (during practice). Guess we're getting a little street cred."

The two eventually became friends and stayed close over the years. Lil Wayne has called Kiffin "my dog" and said they regularly keep in touch, per Barstool Sports. So, their relationship goes beyond just football and music.

Now, the connection makes even more sense with Kiffin heading to LSU with his family. Lil Wayne has always been a huge LSU supporter and has called himself a "Tiger forever." That gives the rapper yet another reason to support Kiffin as the Tigers' head coach.