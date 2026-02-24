The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s Wife Layla Stuns in Bahamas Bikini Without LSU Coach

The football coach’s reconciled wife takes a tropical trip and shows off her beach look.
Matt Ryan|
Jul 29, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Then Southern California Trojans coach Lane Kiffin (left) and wife Layla Kiffin (right) at the Fox Sports-Pacific-10 Conference Hollywood Premiere Night at the 20th Century Fox studios.
Jul 29, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Then Southern California Trojans coach Lane Kiffin (left) and wife Layla Kiffin (right) at the Fox Sports-Pacific-10 Conference Hollywood Premiere Night at the 20th Century Fox studios. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LSU Tigers new football coach Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla Kiffin is definitely winning the offseason lately. Her latest bikini stunner definitely turned some heads.

The 50-year-old Lane left the Ole Miss Rebels before the College Football Playoff in a stunning move to Lousiana. He brought Layla, who moved to be with him in Mississippi for this past season, their son Knox, and daughter Landry to his introductory press conference.

The Kiffin
Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Layla was a hit at football games during the season like her denim fit on the road, and her all-white look while posing with Landry.

Her and Lane are giving it another go after bring married for 12 years and divorcing in 2016. They were adorable with moments like their coordination of the perfect Halloween fits, and on game days like below.

Lane Kiffin and Layla Kiffin
Lane Kiffin/Instagram

Since football season ended, we’ve seen her crushing Lane at an NBA game, then rocking an unreal Mardi Gras fit on the parade float.

Now, she was seen with son Knox (left) on a trip to the Bahamas where she showed off her beach bikini in photos.

Layla Kiffin
Layla Kiffin with son Knox (left) | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

And with her “bestie” having a moment.

Layla Kiffin
Layla Kiffin (left) | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Like mother like daughter

Landry recently took a beach vacation with boyfriend Whit Weeks.

Lane wasn’t seen on either trips as he’s busy preparing for LSU football.

The Kiffin girls are winning the offseason, clearly.

Layla Kiffin
Layla Kiffin (left) at Mardi Gras | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

