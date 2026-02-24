Lane Kiffin’s Wife Layla Stuns in Bahamas Bikini Without LSU Coach
LSU Tigers new football coach Lane Kiffin’s reconciled wife Layla Kiffin is definitely winning the offseason lately. Her latest bikini stunner definitely turned some heads.
The 50-year-old Lane left the Ole Miss Rebels before the College Football Playoff in a stunning move to Lousiana. He brought Layla, who moved to be with him in Mississippi for this past season, their son Knox, and daughter Landry to his introductory press conference.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s Wife Layla Causes Stir Wearing Bathrobe and Cowboy Hat While Skiing
Layla was a hit at football games during the season like her denim fit on the road, and her all-white look while posing with Landry.
Her and Lane are giving it another go after bring married for 12 years and divorcing in 2016. They were adorable with moments like their coordination of the perfect Halloween fits, and on game days like below.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s Wife Layla Slays Leather Pants, Bold Top Birthday Fit Without LSU Coach
Since football season ended, we’ve seen her crushing Lane at an NBA game, then rocking an unreal Mardi Gras fit on the parade float.
Now, she was seen with son Knox (left) on a trip to the Bahamas where she showed off her beach bikini in photos.
And with her “bestie” having a moment.
Like mother like daughter
Landry recently took a beach vacation with boyfriend Whit Weeks.
Lane wasn’t seen on either trips as he’s busy preparing for LSU football.
The Kiffin girls are winning the offseason, clearly.
